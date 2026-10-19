Getting threats to release CJP’s Saurav Das, Ashutosh Ranka, says Magistrate; FIR filed

The Special Executive Magistrate (SEM) hearing the case of Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) leaders Ashutosh Ranka and Saurav Das, who were sent to judicial custody earlier this week over alleged breach of peace, has alleged that anonymous people are threatening him to release the duo, a senior police officer said. Based on his complaint to police, an FIR has been lodged in New Delhi district under sections of criminal intimidation, the officer added.

As Das and Ranka remained behind bars for a fifth consecutive day on Sunday, CJP spokesperson Ratna Singh alleged that the police are deliberately delaying their bail proceedings.

“The hearing in the matter was supposed to happen at 12 pm. But they kept pushing it till evening. After coming into the courtroom at about 5 pm, he (the SEM) said that he is receiving threats. If someone has given you a threat, how is it related to this case? How is it related to us coming here for the past four days? They are not approving the sureties. They are deliberately trying to keep Ashutosh and Saurav inside,” Singh told reporters at a briefing.

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Even as the Public Prosecutor appeared for the first time on Sunday since Ranka and Das were arrested, Singh claimed, the whole discussion in the court was just about threatening messages. “We are now going to discuss it with our lawyers and think about what steps to take,” she said.

As per the Special Executive Magistrate court’s order dated October 14, under which the two CJP leaders were sent to five days of judicial custody, no surety was given initially by the legal team.

“The past conduct of both the accused shows that they violated the lawful directions of the authorities. The present conduct of both the accused shows that they are likely to breach peace and tranquillity in the area. After having executed a bail bond for keeping the peace in pursuance of an order under Section 136 BNSS, have again committed breach of the bond/bail bond, which is evident from their conduct/social media posts and statement of complainant,” the order further stated.

On Tuesday, a group of 14 — including Ranka, Das and CJP’s national organisation in-charge Ajinkya Shinde — allegedly came through a narrow lane behind the Janata Dal (United) office, climbed over a locked iron gate and entered Jantar Mantar, two days after it was denotified as a protest site.

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They unfurled the Tricolour and raised slogans before being detained, said officers. “On October 13, Saurav Das, Ashutosh Ranka, Ajinkya Shinde and 11 other members of CJP reached Jantar Mantar, which has been denotified as designated protest site, by trespassing through private premises,” said the police statement.

Police claimed CJP members had allegedly conducted a reconnaissance of the area on Monday night to identify a way into the site, which was heavily barricaded and guarded after it was denotified.

A police officer claimed that when police officers tried to stop the group, they allegedly jostled them to enter the protest site, and obstructed police personnel in their duties.

Two cases lodged

Two separate cases were registered against the group. One was at Connaught Place police station under sections of disobedience of an order given by a public servant, house trespass, and criminal conspiracy.

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The second was registered at Parliament Street. “In view of their alleged repeated attempts to disturb public peace and violate the law, Ashutosh Ranka, Saurav Das and Ajinkya Shinde were arrested under the relevant preventive provisions of law. Their alleged attempts to instigate others through social media to engage in similar unlawful activities were also taken into consideration,” the police stated.