CJP’s Saurav Das, Ashutosh Ranka to be released after 7 days in jail: Magistrate court

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Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) leaders Saurav Das and Ashutosh Ranka are set to be released after spending seven days in custody, following an order by a Special Executive Magistrate (SEM).
Earlier in the day, the SEM had reserved an order on their judicial remand after the Delhi Police sought a three-day extension of their custody. The two were produced before the SEM, and their sureties were submitted during the proceedings.
Das and Ranka were initially remanded to five days of judicial custody on October 14 after being detained for allegedly entering the denotified protest site at Jantar Mantar and violating peace bonds.
Their custody was extended by two days on October 19 and was scheduled to expire on Wednesday.
Earlier on Wednesday, the Delhi High Court refused to interfere with their judicial custody, asking them to await the outcome of the proceedings before the SEM and approach the appellate court if their grievance persisted.
(With inputs from PTI)