CJP’s Saurav Das, Ashutosh Ranka to be released after 7 days in jail: Magistrate court

Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) leaders Saurav Das and Ashutosh Ranka are set to be released after spending seven days in custody, following an order by a Special Executive Magistrate (SEM).

Earlier in the day, the SEM had reserved an order on their judicial remand after the Delhi Police sought a three-day extension of their custody. The two were produced before the SEM, and their sureties were submitted during the proceedings.

Das and Ranka were initially remanded to five days of judicial custody on October 14 after being detained for allegedly entering the denotified protest site at Jantar Mantar and violating peace bonds.