CJP’s Saurav Das, Ashutosh Ranka summoned to appear before Crime Branch at noon

Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) co-convenors Saurav Das and Ashutosh Ranka have been summoned by the Delhi Police Crime Branch in connection with a trespassing case. They have been asked to appear at the Crime Branch’s Rajouri Garden office at noon on Thursday, police officers said.

The summons relate to two cases registered against the duo on October 13, when they allegedly breached security to enter Jantar Mantar to unfurl the national flag, following which they were sent to seven days of judicial custody.

The trespassing case was registered on a complaint by the Janata Dal (United), whose office borders the protest site.