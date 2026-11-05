CJP’s Saurav Das, Ashutosh Ranka summoned to appear before Crime Branch at noon

The two have been asked to appear in connection with a trespassing case

Written by: Pragynesh
2 min readNew DelhiNov 5, 2026 11:51 AM IST
CJP leaders Saurav Das and Ashutosh Ranka hold the national flag as they come out of Tihar Jail after the SEM Court ordered their release, in New Delhi on Wednesday. (@abhijeet_dipke X/ANI Video Grab)CJP leaders Saurav Das and Ashutosh Ranka as they come of Tihar Jail after the SEM Court ordered their release, in New Delhi in October. (@abhijeet_dipke X/ANI Video Grab) (Image enhanced using AI)
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Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) co-convenors Saurav Das and Ashutosh Ranka have been summoned by the Delhi Police Crime Branch in connection with a trespassing case. They have been asked to appear at the Crime Branch’s Rajouri Garden office at noon on Thursday, police officers said.

The summons relate to two cases registered against the duo on October 13, when they allegedly breached security to enter Jantar Mantar to unfurl the national flag, following which they were sent to seven days of judicial custody.

The trespassing case was registered on a complaint by the Janata Dal (United), whose office borders the protest site.

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The two had earlier been summoned on October 22, barely a day after their release from Tihar Jail. However, they did not appear and sought more time from the Delhi Police.

Das and Ranka were released from judicial custody after giving an undertaking before the Special Executive Magistrate (SEM) that they would not call for protests at Jantar Mantar.

As part of the SEM’s order, both gave written undertakings promising to maintain “peace and tranquillity”.

“We will not make any calls for protest at Jantar Mantar till such a time that it is de-notified in accordance with law. That we further reiterate that any protest undertaken would be done within the four corners of the Constitution,” their undertaking read.

(This is a developing story)

© The Indian Express Pvt Ltd

 

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