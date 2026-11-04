‘Lowered authority of court’: Government nod for criminal contempt case against CJP’s Ratna Singh

In what may brew legal troubles for the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP), the Delhi government this week paved the way for a private complainant to initiate criminal contempt proceedings against the outfit’s legal head, Ratna Singh, after the additional standing counsel (ASC) of the Delhi government accorded his consent.

The opinion of consent by ASC Amol Sinha on Monday came in response to a representation by lawyer Kausik Chatterjee who had sought that criminal contempt proceedings be initiated against Singh for making statements on her X handle, allegedly questioning the independence and impartiality of a judicial officer, a chief judicial magistrate (CJM), thus lowering the authority of court.

Chatterjee can now move a contempt petition against Singh in the Delhi High Court with the consent letter attached to his petition. It will then be adjudicated on by the court.

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ASC Sinha, in his six-page response to Chatterjee’s complaint, has opined that sufficient grounds are disclosed for invoking criminal contempt jurisdiction of the Delhi HC for the imputations made against the chief judicial magistrate who, Singh alleged, was “serving the master”.

Singh, on October 10, had purportedly posted against CJM Abhinav Pandey of Saket Court, saying, “Judge serving the master. Went for break/meeting 4 times during entire hearing. Order without any application of law.” Singh allegedly also made another post stating, “Judge is following order from master.” The remarks were made after Singh had moved the Saket court alleging wrongful confinement and seeking an FIR against the police, which the Saket court had refused.

CJP leaders, including Singh, Saurav Das and Ashutosh Ranka were detained by Delhi Police ahead of planned protests at Jantar Mantar against the alleged irregularities in the ongoing SIR exercise.

While Chatterjee has also objected to Singh’s remarks against the Delhi Police and the special executive magistrate, ASC Sinha has drawn a distinction, and has limited the consent to the remarks made against the CJM.

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“Upon independent consideration, I find that the subsequent publications are principally directed against the conduct of the Delhi Police and the functioning of the Special Executive Magistrate system. These statements must be distinguished from the specific imputations made against the learned Chief Judicial Magistrate and cannot be treated as criminal contempt merely because they express strong criticism of those authorities … The additional material has therefore been considered for its context and relevance, but the opinion in favour of initiation of criminal contempt proceedings rests independently upon the earlier publications directly alleging that the learned Chief Judicial Magistrate was acting under the instructions of an unidentified ‘Master’,” ASC Sinha has written.

“In the present matter, however, the nature of the imputations merits serious consideration. The allegations do not merely suggest that the Judicial Officer committed an error of law or adopted an incorrect approach while deciding the matter. They specifically attribute his conduct and decision-making to the instructions of an unidentified external authority. Such an allegation, made repeatedly and publicly in relation to identifiable judicial proceedings, prima facie, questions the very independence with which judicial functions are required to be discharged and is capable of creating distrust in the administration of justice,” ASC Sinha said.

Noting that such imputations “strike at the independence and impartiality of the judicial process”, he further opined that “such allegations, when made publicly against an identifiable judicial officer in connection with proceedings conducted by him, are prima facie capable of lowering the authority of the court”.