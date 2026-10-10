Police warning on loudspeakers, strict checks, hundreds detained: Latest updates on CJP Delhi protest

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Delhi is on high alert on Saturday as the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) and its supporters prepare to protest at Jantar Mantar, demanding the resignation of Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar over irregularities in the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls.
Delhi Police has denied permission for the demonstration, citing security concerns, inadequate notice and violations of protest conditions during previous protests. Security has been tightened across the capital, with traffic restrictions, metro stations shut and train cancelled which are affecting commuters. CJP leaders have said they intend to go ahead with the protest despite the restrictions.
Announcements warning people against participating in today's protest are being made by Delhi police outside Parliament Street Police Station and in several parts of Delhi. Police have also issued public advisories, reached out to residents through community channels and local mosques and urged citizens to stay away from “unlawful” gathering
CJP leaders Abhijeet Dipke, Ashutosh Ranka and Saurav Das will lead the planned demonstration at Jantar Mantar despite Delhi Police denying permission. Dipke started from Mumbai early on Saturday and is on his way to Delhi. The situation will depend on whether protesters reach Jantar and attempt to assemble or hold protest across other sites Delhi as well. Traffic and transport restrictions may also be revised depending on developments throughout the day.
Abhijeet Dipke, right, founder of Cockroach Janta Party, and Saurav Das, party convener. (AP Photo)
The New Delhi Traders Association (NDTA) has advised shops, offices, restaurants and other stalls in Connaught Place to remain closed on October 10 as a precautionary measure amid the protest. The advisory also urged traders and the public to remain vigilant and follow instructions issued by the authorities in view of the situation in the area.
Police cited security concerns and potential law-and-order problems for the restrictions. The application was submitted on October 7, just three days before the October 10 protest, against the prescribed 10-day notice period. Police also mentioned violations of conditions during previous protests.
Additionally, Gautam Buddh Nagar has imposed prohibitory restrictions under Section 163 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS), 2023, from October 10 to October 20, 2026.
Around 25,000 police and paramilitary personnel have been deployed across Delhi, with more than 120 companies of Central Armed Police Forces expected to assist. Security has been stepped up at railway stations, bus terminals, border points and several locations, while authorities are monitoring social media and potential mobilisation from Friday night.
Nabi Karim Police intensify security checking, inspecting hotels and guest houses and conducting an awareness drive.
VIDEO | Delhi Police on high alert ahead of CJP protest at Jantar Mantar. Intensive checking of vehicles entering Delhi from Uttar Pradesh underway at Loni Gol Chakkar and Apsara Border.
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(Full video available on PTI Videos - https://t.co/d8jp61yd2p) https://t.co/roPuXjI3Ov
— Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) October 10, 2026
Intensive checking of vehicles entering Delhi from Uttar Pradesh underway at Loni Gol Chakkar and Apsara Border.
RAF personnel deployed at Jantar Mantar (ANI)
Entry and exit restrictions have been imposed at several Delhi Metro stations from Friday onwards. The restrictions have hit around 45 metro stations. More than 250 trains connected to New Delhi and Hazrat Nizamuddin stations have also been cancelled for till 2 PM today.
List of Metro stations affected
The Supreme Court has directed the Centre to ensure that transport restrictions do not amount to a complete shutdown or cause problems to commuters.
Traffic restrictions took effect at 6 AM today, with diversions around Jantar Mantar, Connaught Place, Mandi House, Patel Chowk, and other parts of central Delhi. Major affected areas include Ashoka Road, Jantar Mantar Road, Tolstoy Marg, Janpath and Sansad Marg.
दिल्ली यातायात पुलिस परामर्श
कानून एवं व्यवस्था की स्थिति के मद्देनज़र दिनांक 10.10.2026 को दिल्ली के निम्नलिखित मार्गों पर यातायात प्रभावित हो सकता है।
यातायात परिवर्तन
दिनांक 10.10.2026 को प्रातः 06:00 बजे से तत्कालीन स्थिति के अनुसार यातायात परिवर्तन लागू किए जाएंगे। आम जनता को सूचित किया जाता है कि निम्नलिखित स्थानों एवं आसपास के मार्गों पर आवागमन प्रभावित रह सकता है:
1. शंकर रोड गोल चक्कर–वंदे मातरम् ‘टी’ पॉइंट से नई दिल्ली की ओर
2. धौला कुआँ फ्लाईओवर
3. झंडेवालान गोल चक्कर
4. पंचकुइयां गोल चक्कर
5. मंडी हाउस गोल चक्कर
6. डॉ. दिनेश नंदिनी डालमिया चौक (डब्ल्यू-पॉइंट)
7. राम चरण अग्रवाल चौक (ए-पॉइंट)
8. मिंटो रोड/दीन दयाल उपाध्याय मार्ग
9. गुरु नानक चौक
10. चेम्सफोर्ड रोड–कनॉट प्लेस बाहरी सर्किल टी-पॉइंट
11. भैरों रोड–एमजीएम (रिंग रोड) टी-पॉइंट
12. लोधी रोड फ्लाईओवर
13. नीला गुम्बद गोल चक्कर
14. मदरसा टी-पॉइंट
15. सम्राट होटल गोल चक्कर
16. सरदार पटेल मार्ग–पंचशील मार्ग क्रॉसिंग
17. भीकाजी कामा प्लेस के नीचे
18. मोती बाग फ्लाईओवर के नीचे
19. रिंग रोड–सैन मार्टिन मार्ग टी-पॉइंट
20. अशोका रोड–जंतर मंतर रोड गोल चक्कर
21. विंडसर पैलेस गोल चक्कर
22. टॉलस्टॉय–जनपथ क्रॉसिंग
23. रेल भवन गोल चक्कर
24. जय सिंह रोड–संसद मार्ग क्रॉसिंग
25. कनॉट प्लेस बाहरी सर्किल–बाराखम्बा रोड टी-पॉइंट
26. गोल डाक खाना गोल चक्कर
27. पटेल चौक गोल चक्कर
28. जय सिंह रोड–अशोका रोड टी-पॉइंट
29. आरएमएल अस्पताल गोल चक्कर
30. कनॉट प्लेस बाहरी सर्किल–संसद मार्ग टी-पॉइंट
31. यात्रियों के लिए परामर्श एवं सुझाव
* पहले से योजना बनाएं: यदि आप नई दिल्ली और मध्य दिल्ली से होकर रेलवे स्टेशनों, अंतरराज्यीय बस अड्डों (आईएसबीटी) या हवाई अड्डे की ओर जा रहे हैं, तो कृपया यात्रा के लिए अतिरिक्त समय लेकर चलें।
* गैर-आवश्यक यात्रा से बचें: यात्रियों से अनुरोध है कि गैर-आवश्यक यात्रा न करें।
* परिस्थितियों के अनुसार प्रतिबंध: यातायात प्रबंधन संबंधी उपाय परिस्थितियों के अनुसार बदलते रहेंगे तथा मौके की वास्तविक स्थिति के आकलन के आधार पर प्रतिबंधों में ढील दी जाएगी या यातायात नियंत्रित किया जाएगा।
3. अद्यतन जानकारी प्राप्त करते रहें (वास्तविक समय की जानकारी)
ताज़ा जानकारी, वैकल्पिक मार्गों और निरंतर यातायात संबंधी सूचनाओं के लिए कृपया दिल्ली यातायात पुलिस के आधिकारिक माध्यमों को नियमित रूप से देखते रहें I
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At least 1,000 people were detained overnight in Delhi ahead of the protest at Jantar Mantar on Saturday. Around 250 detainees were from the South East district, including Shaheen Bagh, while more than 100 were from Shahdara and East Delhi. And at least 100 people were also detained near Connaught Place’s inner circle on Saturday morning, with police saying many had spent the night there in small groups.
CJP has alleged that authorities intercepted or detained supporters travelling from Pune, West Bengal, Telangana, and Andhra Pradesh. The party also said that spokesperson Deepak Baliyan and his brother were assaulted in Rajasthan. These allegations have not been independently verified. CJP has demanded the release of those allegedly detained and safe passage for its supporters. The party has demanded the release of those allegedly detained and safe passage for supporters travelling to Delhi.
A post shared by the CJP on X showed protesters arriving with large bags on Friday night at Jantar Mantar. The party suggested that the preparations were extensive and indicated that the protest could continue for several days.
बड़े-बड़े बैग लेकर पहुंच रहे हैं प्रदर्शनकारी! 🔥 साफ है, इस बार तैयारी लंबी है और इरादे बुलंद हैं।
जंतर-मंतर का यह प्रदर्शन कई दिनों तक जारी रहने के संकेत दे रहा है। 🇮🇳
#CJPProtest
#cjp_पार्टी https://t.co/503fUQ0ilS
— CJP Updates (@CJP_is_back) October 10, 2026
CJP founder Abhijeet Dipke and leaders Ashutosh Ranka and Saurav Das have said they will continue the protest despite the police restrictions. Dipke has urged supporters to continue the protest even if he is detained. He left for Delhi from Mumbai on Saturday morning to lead the planned protest at Jantar Mantar. Speaking at the airport, Dipke said the government was “scared” amid heightened security in the capital and the cancellation of several trains. He is expected to reach Delhi around 10 am, a CJP functionary said.
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