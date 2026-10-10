Police warning on loudspeakers, strict checks, hundreds detained: Latest updates on CJP Delhi protest

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Announcements warning people against participating in today's protest are being made by Delhi police outside Parliament Street Police Station and in several parts of Delhi. Police have also issued public advisories, reached out to residents through community channels and local mosques and urged citizens to stay away from “unlawful” gathering

CJP leaders Abhijeet Dipke, Ashutosh Ranka and Saurav Das will lead the planned demonstration at Jantar Mantar despite Delhi Police denying permission. Dipke started from Mumbai early on Saturday and is on his way to Delhi. The situation will depend on whether protesters reach Jantar and attempt to assemble or hold protest across other sites Delhi as well. Traffic and transport restrictions may also be revised depending on developments throughout the day.

Abhijeet Dipke, right, founder of Cockroach Janta Party, and Saurav Das, party convener. (AP Photo)

The New Delhi Traders Association (NDTA) has advised shops, offices, restaurants and other stalls in Connaught Place to remain closed on October 10 as a precautionary measure amid the protest. The advisory also urged traders and the public to remain vigilant and follow instructions issued by the authorities in view of the situation in the area.