Police warning on loudspeakers, strict checks, hundreds detained: Latest updates on CJP Delhi protest

Delhi is on high alert on Saturday as police deploy 25,000 personnel, impose metro and train restrictions, and set up road diversions ahead of CJP protest at Jantar Mantar.

By: Express Web Desk
1 min readNew DelhiUpdated: Oct 10, 2026 09:56 AM IST
Security personnel stand near the site of a Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) protest seeking the resignation of India's Chief Election Commissioner, Gyanesh Kumar, in New DelhiSecurity personnel stand near the site of a Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) protest seeking the resignation of India's Chief Election Commissioner, Gyanesh Kumar, in New Delhi. (Source: Reuters)
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Delhi is on high alert on Saturday as the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) and its supporters prepare to protest at Jantar Mantar, demanding the resignation of Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar over irregularities in the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls.

Delhi Police has denied permission for the demonstration, citing security concerns, inadequate notice and violations of protest conditions during previous protests. Security has been tightened across the capital, with traffic restrictions, metro stations shut and train cancelled which are affecting commuters. CJP leaders have said they intend to go ahead with the protest despite the restrictions.

  1. 01

    What is expected to happen today?

    Announcements warning people against participating in today's protest are being made by Delhi police outside Parliament Street Police Station and in several parts of Delhi. Police have also issued public advisories, reached out to residents through community channels and local mosques and urged citizens to stay away from “unlawful” gathering

    CJP leaders Abhijeet Dipke, Ashutosh Ranka and Saurav Das will lead the planned demonstration at Jantar Mantar despite Delhi Police denying permission. Dipke started from Mumbai early on Saturday and is on his way to Delhi. The situation will depend on whether protesters reach Jantar and attempt to assemble or hold protest across other sites Delhi as well. Traffic and transport restrictions may also be revised depending on developments throughout the day.

    Abhijeet Dipke, right, founder of Cockroach Janta Party, and Saurav Das, party convener. (AP Photo) Abhijeet Dipke, right, founder of Cockroach Janta Party, and Saurav Das, party convener. (AP Photo)

    The New Delhi Traders Association (NDTA) has advised shops, offices, restaurants and other stalls in Connaught Place to remain closed on October 10 as a precautionary measure amid the protest. The advisory also urged traders and the public to remain vigilant and follow instructions issued by the authorities in view of the situation in the area.

  2. 02

    Why did Delhi Police deny permission?

    Police cited security concerns and potential law-and-order problems for the restrictions. The application was submitted on October 7, just three days before the October 10 protest, against the prescribed 10-day notice period. Police also mentioned violations of conditions during previous protests.

    Additionally, Gautam Buddh Nagar has imposed prohibitory restrictions under Section 163 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS), 2023, from October 10 to October 20, 2026.

  3. 03

    What arrangements are in placed in Delhi?

    Around 25,000 police and paramilitary personnel have been deployed across Delhi, with more than 120 companies of Central Armed Police Forces expected to assist. Security has been stepped up at railway stations, bus terminals, border points and several locations, while authorities are monitoring social media and potential mobilisation from Friday night.

    Nabi Karim Police intensify security checking, inspecting hotels and guest houses and conducting an awareness drive.

    Intensive checking of vehicles entering Delhi from Uttar Pradesh underway at Loni Gol Chakkar and Apsara Border.

    RAF personnel deployed at Jantar Mantar (ANI) RAF personnel deployed at Jantar Mantar (ANI)

  4. 04

    Metro and train services affected

    Entry and exit restrictions have been imposed at several Delhi Metro stations from Friday onwards. The restrictions have hit around 45 metro stations. More than 250 trains connected to New Delhi and Hazrat Nizamuddin stations have also been cancelled for till 2 PM today.

    Metro shutdown CJP Protest List of Metro stations affected

    The Supreme Court has directed the Centre to ensure that transport restrictions do not amount to a complete shutdown or cause problems to commuters.

  5. 05

    Which roads are affected?

    Traffic restrictions took effect at 6 AM today, with diversions around Jantar Mantar, Connaught Place, Mandi House, Patel Chowk, and other parts of central Delhi. Major affected areas include Ashoka Road, Jantar Mantar Road, Tolstoy Marg, Janpath and Sansad Marg.

  6. 06

    Protesters detained and social media accounts taken down

    At least 1,000 people were detained overnight in Delhi ahead of the protest at Jantar Mantar on Saturday. Around 250 detainees were from the South East district, including Shaheen Bagh, while more than 100 were from Shahdara and East Delhi. And at least 100 people were also detained near Connaught Place’s inner circle on Saturday morning, with police saying many had spent the night there in small groups.

    CJP has alleged that authorities intercepted or detained supporters travelling from Pune, West Bengal, Telangana, and Andhra Pradesh. The party also said that spokesperson Deepak Baliyan and his brother were assaulted in Rajasthan. These allegations have not been independently verified. CJP has demanded the release of those allegedly detained and safe passage for its supporters. The party has demanded the release of those allegedly detained and safe passage for supporters travelling to Delhi.

  7. 07

    Will the protest go ahead?

    A post shared by the CJP on X showed protesters arriving with large bags on Friday night at Jantar Mantar. The party suggested that the preparations were extensive and indicated that the protest could continue for several days.

    CJP founder Abhijeet Dipke and leaders Ashutosh Ranka and Saurav Das have said they will continue the protest despite the police restrictions. Dipke has urged supporters to continue the protest even if he is detained. He left for Delhi from Mumbai on Saturday morning to lead the planned protest at Jantar Mantar. Speaking at the airport, Dipke said the government was “scared” amid heightened security in the capital and the cancellation of several trains. He is expected to reach Delhi around 10 am, a CJP functionary said.

  8. 08

    What happened last night

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