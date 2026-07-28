RAF man fired ‘anti-riot gun’ twice at protesters on orders of senior Delhi cop

A Rapid Action Force (RAF) personnel fired an Anti-Riot Gun (ARG) twice on orders of a Deputy Commissioner of Police-rank officer during the Cockroach Janta Party’s ‘Sansad Chalo’ march on July 20, official records show.

An ARG falls in the same category as a pellet gun.

At least three people who participated in the July 20 protest sustained pellet injuries: Irshad Sheikh, 25, who works in Gurgaon; Sahil Lochab, 19, a Delhi University student; and a 28-year-old journalist with Outlook magazine. One of them risks losing his eyesight.

A comment from the Delhi Police is awaited.

The RAF had said it would inquire into the use of pellets by its personnel; the Delhi Police had categorically denied its usage.