RAF man fired ‘anti-riot gun’ twice at protesters on orders of senior Delhi cop

Stay updated with the latest - Click here to follow us on Instagram
A Rapid Action Force (RAF) personnel fired an Anti-Riot Gun (ARG) twice on orders of a Deputy Commissioner of Police-rank officer during the Cockroach Janta Party’s ‘Sansad Chalo’ march on July 20, official records show.
An ARG falls in the same category as a pellet gun.
At least three people who participated in the July 20 protest sustained pellet injuries: Irshad Sheikh, 25, who works in Gurgaon; Sahil Lochab, 19, a Delhi University student; and a 28-year-old journalist with Outlook magazine. One of them risks losing his eyesight.
A comment from the Delhi Police is awaited.
The RAF had said it would inquire into the use of pellets by its personnel; the Delhi Police had categorically denied its usage.
According to a General Diary entry — an official log maintained at every police station which records all important events, information received, and actions taken by the police — filed at the Parliament Street police station, a RAF Deputy Commandant told the duty officer that he was deployed near Jantar Mantar with a DCP-rank officer from North Delhi district on July 20.
The DCP had been called in to oversee law and order at the protest site, along with multiple IPS officers from other districts. As per the diary entry, an RAF officer claimed that on the DCP’s orders, he fired the ARG twice on protestors, along with 55 non-electrical shells, 15 electrical shells and five tear gas shells.
An ARG is not a pellet gun, but falls under the same category of ‘non-lethal’ weapons that can engage multiple targets with one shot. It is used to fire plastic or rubber pellets, tear gas shells, and other projectiles.
The Indian Express reported that the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) is learnt to have found that an RAF personnel deployed during the march fired at least seven rounds from his pellet gun. Five rounds hit protesters, while two struck the ground, sources had told The Indian Express.
The CRPF had initiated an inquiry into whether pellet guns were used by RAF personnel during the crackdown on protesters.
DG (CRPF) Gyanendra Pratap Singh had said: “Now, since the agitation has been called off, and assembled people have dispersed, we would make a professional post-event assessment, like we do after every major assignment, and then let you know the view of the Force headquarter.”
Stay updated with the latest - Click here to follow us on Instagram