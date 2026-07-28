Felt something hit my arm … blood dripped down to my fingers: Artist recalls moment pellets struck him during CJP protest

Prashant, a 25-year-old artist from Delhi, can feel the pellets lodged in his arms. “The doctors have removed many of them, but a few still remain deep inside the tissue,” he told The Indian Express at Lok Nayak Hospital on Monday evening. He had come to the hospital for follow-up medical advice on the pellet injuries that he had sustained during the Cockroach Janta Party’s July 20 protest in the capital.

Hospital records from Lady Hardinge Hospital dated July 20 show that Prashant was injured in the chest, right upper limb, and inguinal (groin) region.

Dr Himani Ahluwalia, Director of Lady Hardinge Hospital, told The Indian Express, “Pellets can be made of lead, steel, or even plastic. The ones lodged near the surface of the skin can be removed with forceps, but those lodged deeper in the muscle are difficult to extract. We keep them under observation.”