CJP protest: Why do police deploy plainclothes officers at protests, mass gatherings?

Supporters of Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) protest near Jantar Mantar, in New Delhi on Monday. (Express Photo by Praveen Khanna)

The deployment of police personnel in plain clothes at events such as the recent protest march led by the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) is part of the force’s operational strategy for managing large public gatherings, according to official sources.

But these duties are usually carried out by the intelligence unit in any police force. Officers of such units do not have to mandatorily wear uniform.

Besides, there are certain units, like the Special Cell, Crime Branch and Special Staff where wearing a uniform is not mandatory as well. These officers too are often deployed on law and order duty.

On Monday, several people seen alongside Delhi Police officers during the clashes at the CJP protest march in civilian clothes were carrying lathis — raising several questions. Several videos also surfaced on social media platforms where they were purportedly seen wielding batons at the protesters.