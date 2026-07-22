At Jantar Mantar, a night of poetry and solidarity after police crackdown on CJP protests

Around 2:30 a.m, Mohammed Irfan, a daily wage labourer dressed in white, settled cross-legged on the road with a plate of matar biryani beside him.

“Can I recite a poem?” he asked.

The conversations around him quietened. A small circle formed as Irfan began reciting Urdu poet Ahmad Farhad’s Kafir hun sar-phira hun mujhe maar dijiye, a poem about defiance and the cost of independent thought. When he finished, the silence gave way to applause.

It was well past midnight, but Jantar Mantar showed little sign of slowing.

Less than 24 hours after Delhi Police used batons and tear gas to disperse protesters during clashes at the site, thousands had returned. Chants of “Azadi,” “Jai Bhim” and “Inquilab Zindabad” rose and fell through the crowd as fresh groups arrived.