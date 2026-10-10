Thousands detained amid police crackdown: What happened in Delhi today

Delhi witnessed a major security clampdown on Saturday as police detained political leaders, activists, lawyers and content creators ahead of a planned Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) protest at Jantar Mantar demanding the resignation of Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar over alleged irregularities in the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls.

Delhi Police denied permission for the Jantar Mantar demonstration, citing security concerns and the timing of the application, which was submitted on October 7 against a prescribed 10-day notice period.

The detentions took place at multiple locations, including the Delhi airport, Gurugram, Chandigarh and Mumbai, as well as outside political leaders’ residences and along routes leading to the protest venue. Among those detained were YouTuber Dhruv Rathee, Trinamool Congress (TMC) chief Mamata Banerjee, former Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, former Kerala chief minister Pinarayi Vijayan, activist Yogendra Yadav and lawyer Prashant Bhushan.

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AAP convenor Arvind Kejriwal criticised the crackdown, describing the situation as worse than the Emergency. Meanwhile, police barricades, traffic restrictions and curbs on movement affected several parts of the national capital.

MUST READ: Cockroach Janta Party’s anti-Gyanesh Kumar protest in Delhi: Full coverage

Abhijeet Dipke, Dhruv Rathee among those detained

CJP founder Abhijeet Dipke, along with Saurav Das and Ashutosh Ranka, was detained by Delhi Police from inside an aircraft after arriving in the capital for the planned demonstration. The detentions prevented key organisers from reaching Jantar Mantar.

Meanwhile, Dipke lost his grandmother Savitribai Shankar Dipke, 85, on Saturday, prompting the police to give him an option to either stay detained in Delhi or travel to Maharashtra.

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YouTuber Dhruv Rathee was detained from his residence in Sector 56, Gurugram, according to police sources. Ratna Singh, the CJP’s legal affairs head, was also reported detained while attempting to join the protest.

The CJP condemned the detentions, alleging that the action was intended to prevent its leadership from participating in the demonstration. Before his detention, Dipke had recorded a video naming the party’s national organisation in-charge, Ajinkya Shinde, to lead the protest in his absence.

Yogendra Yadav, Prashant Bhushan detained during Dilli Haat march

As police restrictions made it difficult for protesters to reach Jantar Mantar, activists attempted to march towards Dilli Haat. AISA leader Neha Bora, activist Yogendra Yadav and Supreme Court lawyer Prashant Bhushan were detained during the march.

Police also detained student activists and lawyers attempting to reach the protest venue. Students’ Federation of India (SFI) national president Adarsh M Saji told PTI that more than 400 members of the organisation had been detained after beginning their march around 10 am.

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According to police sources, around 1,200 people had been detained overnight. Delhi Police also reported detaining approximately 500 people arriving in groups during the morning. (Express photo by Praveen Khanna) According to police sources, around 1,200 people had been detained overnight. Delhi Police also reported detaining approximately 500 people arriving in groups during the morning. (Express photo by Praveen Khanna)

The Supreme Court Bar Association also sought the intervention of Chief Justice of India Surya Kant over concerns about the detention of young lawyers, including women advocates, and called for their safety and the release of those against whom there were no lawful grounds for detention.

Aishe Ghosh was among those reported detained near Gurudwara Bangla Sahib, while other activists were picked up at different locations across Delhi.

Mamata Banerjee, TMC leaders detained in Delhi

Former West Bengal chief minister and TMC chief Mamata Banerjee was detained along with party colleagues outside her residence in Delhi.

The leaders detained with her included Derek O’Brien, Dola Sen, Saket Gokhale and Pratima Mondal. Earlier, Banerjee had staged a dharna near the South Avenue bus stand, alleging that she was not being allowed to move from the area.

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The detentions added to the political confrontation over the restrictions imposed on the planned demonstration, with the TMC leadership joining other Opposition figures in challenging the police action.

Pinarayi Vijayan, other Left leaders detained

Former Kerala chief minister Pinarayi Vijayan was detained near Kerala House on Jantar Mantar Road while on his way to the protest. Rajya Sabha MP John Brittas and former Kerala finance minister K N Balagopal were also among the Left leaders reported detained.

Other leaders named in reports of the detentions included CPI(M) general secretary M A Baby, Brinda Karat, M V Govindan, K K Shailaja, P K Sreemathi and former Tripura chief minister Manik Sarkar.

Police also imposed prohibitory orders under Section 163 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita in parts of the capital. (Express photo by Praveen Khanna) Police also imposed prohibitory orders under Section 163 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita in parts of the capital. (Express photo by Praveen Khanna)

Meanwhile, AAP leader and former Delhi deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia was detained by Punjab Police in Chandigarh during a demonstration against Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar.

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In Mumbai, Tushar Gandhi, president of Ham Bharat K Log, was detained along with associates while heading to August Kranti Maidan for a demonstration in support of the CJP protest. A police official said Gandhi had been taken to the DN Nagar police station, while an associate was taken to the MIDC police station in Andheri.

Kejriwal calls crackdown ‘worse than the Emergency’

AAP convenor Arvind Kejriwal strongly criticised the government over the detentions and the restrictions surrounding the protest.

In a post on X, Kejriwal accused Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s government of suppressing dissent and alleged that the crackdown reflected fear over questions concerning the election process.

“It’s official.. we are living under an absolute dictatorship ruled by Modi. Arresting cockroaches straight off their flight shows an unprecedented level of fear. PM Modi clearly knows he only won the election through vote chori and now he is hell-bent on protecting his fraud by completely crushing democracy. Gyanesh must go, but so must Modi,” Kejriwal wrote.

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These were Kejriwal’s allegations against the government and were not independently established findings. The AAP also claimed that police deployment had increased outside Kejriwal’s residence and that the party’s national office had been sealed.

Heavy security deployment disrupts Delhi

Security was tightened across central Delhi, with police setting up barricades and checkpoints on roads leading to the protest area. Thousands of police and paramilitary personnel had been deployed, while restrictions affected more than 40 metro stations.

Over 250 trains had reportedly been cancelled until 2 pm, adding to the disruption for commuters. Police also imposed prohibitory orders under Section 163 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita in parts of the capital.

Thousands of police and paramilitary personnel had been deployed, while restrictions affected more than 40 metro stations. (Express photo by Praveen Khanna) Thousands of police and paramilitary personnel had been deployed, while restrictions affected more than 40 metro stations. (Express photo by Praveen Khanna)

According to police sources, around 1,200 people had been detained overnight. Delhi Police also reported detaining approximately 500 people arriving in groups during the morning. Later, around 3 pm, the figure climbed to over 2,000.

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The restrictions prompted legal scrutiny, with a petition filed in the Supreme Court seeking contempt proceedings over alleged violations of a court direction concerning movement on October 10.

Why is CJP protesting against Gyanesh Kumar?

The CJP had called the demonstration to demand the resignation of Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar over alleged irregularities in the SIR of electoral rolls and the handling of Form 6, used to register new voters.

The party and its supporters have alleged manipulation of voter lists, claims that have become a flashpoint between the Opposition and the ruling establishment. The Election Commission has defended its voter-verification exercise, while the BJP has rejected allegations that the process was designed to benefit the ruling party.