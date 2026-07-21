CJP’s Jantar Mantar Protest Live Updates: Protest enters Day 24; heavy security in Delhi

Cockroach Janata Party (CJP) spokesperson Ashutosh Ranka speaks following a protest demanding the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan over alleged irregularities in the NEET examination, at Jantar Mantar, in New Delhi. (Express Photo by Amit Mehra)
The Cockroach Janta Party’s (CJP) protest entered its 24th day on Tuesday amid tight security at Jantar Mantar, a day after its “Sansad Chalo” march witnessed violent clashes in Delhi. Despite repeated attempts by police to disperse demonstrators and heavy rain through Monday evening, protesters returned to Jantar Mantar and continued their sit-in late into the night, raising slogans against the Centre and demanding the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan and Prime Minister Narendra Modi. “The government has completely shamed itself. If they wanted to, the resignation would have happened long ago, but all the BJP people are in arrogance,” CJP stated, renewing its demand for the resignation of PM Modi.
What’s next for the CJP protest? CJP spokesperson Ashutosh Ranka said there had been no breakthrough in negotiations with the government after both Ranka and Saurav Das met Union Health Minister J P Nadda on Monday. “JP Nadda told us that he would speak to the senior leadership and get back to us, but we have received no response so far,” stated Ranka while speaking to the crowd at Jantar Mantar on Monday evening. Ranka also said, “We did not receive any response. Five hours were wasted. If the Govt wants to talk to us, they will now have to come here.” The party reiterated that its sit-in would continue until its demands, including accountability over alleged NEET paper leak and the resignation of Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan, are addressed. Sonam Wangchuk also said that he would continue his hunger strike, saying he would not end his fast until student representatives are allowed to meet parliamentarians or he is permitted to do so from the hospital. “I have decided to continue my fast until the youth leaders are allowed to meet the parliamentarians at the Sansad Bhawan or I am allowed to meet them here at the hospital. Hopefully government will fix accountability of the Education Minister before that,” the activist wrote in his second letter on Tuesday.
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Yesterday’s protest recap: Monday’s Parliament march saw over 15,000 protesters attempted to march towards Parliament, with security forces using lathi charge, tear gas and water cannons to stop the march at multiple locations across Delhi. Protesters alleged excessive force by police and claimed several participants sustained serious injuries, while Delhi Police said more than 118 cops were injured after demonstrators breached barricades. Around 70 protesters were detained and over 100 injured demonstrators were taken to hospitals. Even after the clashes subsided, protesters regrouped at Jantar Mantar on Monday night, where they vowed to continue the agitation despite the disruption of facilities and no electricity.
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