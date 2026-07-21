CJP’s Jantar Mantar Protest Live Updates: Protest enters Day 24; heavy security in Delhi

Cockroach Janata Party (CJP) spokesperson Ashutosh Ranka speaks following a protest demanding the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan over alleged irregularities in the NEET examination, at Jantar Mantar, in New Delhi. (Express Photo by Amit Mehra)

The Cockroach Janta Party’s (CJP) protest entered its 24th day on Tuesday amid tight security at Jantar Mantar, a day after its “Sansad Chalo” march witnessed violent clashes in Delhi. Despite repeated attempts by police to disperse demonstrators and heavy rain through Monday evening, protesters returned to Jantar Mantar and continued their sit-in late into the night, raising slogans against the Centre and demanding the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan and Prime Minister Narendra Modi. “The government has completely shamed itself. If they wanted to, the resignation would have happened long ago, but all the BJP people are in arrogance,” CJP stated, renewing its demand for the resignation of PM Modi.

What’s next for the CJP protest? CJP spokesperson Ashutosh Ranka said there had been no breakthrough in negotiations with the government after both Ranka and Saurav Das met Union Health Minister J P Nadda on Monday. “JP Nadda told us that he would speak to the senior leadership and get back to us, but we have received no response so far,” stated Ranka while speaking to the crowd at Jantar Mantar on Monday evening. Ranka also said, “We did not receive any response. Five hours were wasted. If the Govt wants to talk to us, they will now have to come here.” The party reiterated that its sit-in would continue until its demands, including accountability over alleged NEET paper leak and the resignation of Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan, are addressed. Sonam Wangchuk also said that he would continue his hunger strike, saying he would not end his fast until student representatives are allowed to meet parliamentarians or he is permitted to do so from the hospital. “I have decided to continue my fast until the youth leaders are allowed to meet the parliamentarians at the Sansad Bhawan or I am allowed to meet them here at the hospital. Hopefully government will fix accountability of the Education Minister before that,” the activist wrote in his second letter on Tuesday.

Story continues below this ad Yesterday’s protest recap: Monday’s Parliament march saw over 15,000 protesters attempted to march towards Parliament, with security forces using lathi charge, tear gas and water cannons to stop the march at multiple locations across Delhi. Protesters alleged excessive force by police and claimed several participants sustained serious injuries, while Delhi Police said more than 118 cops were injured after demonstrators breached barricades. Around 70 protesters were detained and over 100 injured demonstrators were taken to hospitals. Even after the clashes subsided, protesters regrouped at Jantar Mantar on Monday night, where they vowed to continue the agitation despite the disruption of facilities and no electricity. Live Updates Jul 21, 2026 09:48 AM IST BJP calls CJP's NEET protest a 'toolkit matter' Reacting to the Cockroach Janta Party's (CJP) protest over the NEET issue on Monday, BJP leader K Sudhakar alleged that the agitation was a "toolkit matter" and said it was driven more by "fake" narratives than genuine concerns. He accused the opposition of attempting to destabilise democracy, drawing comparisons with political developments in countries such as Nepal, Sri Lanka and Bangladesh. "They are daydreaming that the same will happen in India, but it never will. India is a deeply democratic country. The people are very wise and know what the truth is. They know who is telling the truth and who is lying. That is why nothing like that can happen here," Sudhakar stated. VIDEO | Delhi: On 20th July’s CJP protest over NEET issue, BJP leader K Sudhakar says, “…The whole of India is watching it. This is a toolkit matter. There is very little that is genuine and much that is fake. They are trying to dislodge democracy, which will never happen in… pic.twitter.com/K4QFlcfe8i — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) July 21, 2026 https://platform.x.com/widgets.js Jul 21, 2026 09:42 AM IST Delhi Police register three FIRs over violence during CJP protest Delhi Police have registered three FIRs in connection with the violence during the Cockroach Janta Party's (CJP) "Sansad Chalo" protest in the national capital on Monday. The cases have been filed against unidentified persons over allegations of vandalism, stone-pelting and other incidents of violence reported during the demonstration. Police said the investigation will also examine whether the unrest was part of a larger conspiracy behind the clashes that broke out during the protest. Jul 21, 2026 09:36 AM IST CJP continues sit-in protest at Jantar Mantar Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) founder Abhijeet Dipke continued his sit-in protest at Jantar Mantar in Delhi on Tuesday, a day after the party's "Sansad Chalo" march ended in clashes between protesters and police. The agitation, now in its 24th day, is being led by CJP over its demands for accountability for alleged irregularities in competitive examinations, reforms to the examination system, and the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan. VIDEO | Delhi: CJP founder Abhijeet Dipke continues his sit-in protest at Jantar Mantar.



(Full video available on PTI Videos - https://t.co/n147TvrpG7) pic.twitter.com/Op46K4nxqb — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) July 21, 2026 https://platform.x.com/widgets.js Jul 21, 2026 09:23 AM IST Day after 'Sansad Chalo' march, Jantar Mantar remains under tight security Security remained tight at Jantar Mantar on Tuesday morning, a day after the Cockroach Janta Party's (CJP) "Sansad Chalo" march turned violent in parts of Delhi. Visuals from the protest site showed police deployment as demonstrators regrouped following Monday's clashes. Around 70 protesters were detained, while more than 100 injured demonstrators were taken to hospitals after the confrontation during the march towards Parliament. VIDEO | Delhi: Morning visuals from Jantar Mantar, a day after the Cockroach Janta Party's (CJP) "Sansad Chalo" protest.



More than 118 police personnel, including several senior officers, were injured and around 70 protesters were detained on Monday after the Cockroach Janta… pic.twitter.com/PbGUq7T9Tx — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) July 21, 2026 https://platform.x.com/widgets.js

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