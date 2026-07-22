Jantar Mantar CJP Protest Live Updates: JP Nadda and Jitendra Singh meet Sonam Wangchuk at Medanta Hospital

Two NDA ministers have reached out to Sonam Wangchuk, who is at the Medanta Hospital.

Two union ministers — JP Nadda and Jitendra Singh — have met fasting activist Sonam Wangchuk at the Medanta Hospital on Tuesday evening, government sources told The Indian Express. The meeting with Wangchuk came shortly after Jitendra Singh met Rahul Gandhi, who was protesting outside the Prime Minister’s residence on Tuesday.

Protests have erupted across the nation against the detention of Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi, Priyanka Gandhi, and others on Tuesday. Congress leaders and youths carried out protest in Assam, Kerala, West Bengal, Jammu and Kashmir, Maharashtra, Karnataka, Haryana, Jharkhand, and other states. Earlier on Tuesday, Rahul Gandhi reached Prime Minister’s 7, Lok Kalyan Marg residence along with Wayanad MP Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, two chief ministers and party leaders to protest the Delhi Police action against the CJP’s Monday march. Samajwadi Party leader Akhilesh Yadav too joined the protest.

Story continues below this ad Three hours later, opposition leaders were forcibly removed and detained Gandhi and other leaders in the evening. They were released after a few hours. Some other MPs and leaders were taken to the Kingsway Camp police station and released later. Government signals its ready for debate Senior government functionaries signalled that the demand for the Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan’s resignation is “political” and there’s no “succumbing” to it. They said that the lapses behind the NEET leak have been fixed, admissions under NEET, CUET and JEE Main, are largely on track, and the government is open to a debate on the issue in Parliament. While speaking to The Indian Express, senior government functionaries said the Centre has no intention of yielding to demands for Pradhan’s resignation, arguing that it has neither denied the lapses nor attempted to evade responsibility. SP workers protest detention of Akhilesh Yadav Samajwadi Party workers on Tuesday evening staged a protest against the Central government to condemn the alleged police lathi-charge on students in New Delhi and the subsequent detention of party chief Akhilesh Yadav. Samajwadi Party MLA Mata Prasad Pandey alleged that the BJP government does not believe in democracy. “This is a democratic process, in which we have the right to sit on a dharna, to hold protests. There is no need for excessive interference by the government in this. We take to the streets to make our point… This is a part of the democratic process. Unfortunately, this government does not believe in democracy and wants to eliminate democratic processes,” he told ANI. Live Updates Jul 22, 2026 08:49 AM IST Union ministers JP Nadda, Jitendra Singh met Sonam Wangchuk on Tuesday Amid the intensifying CJP protest, the government has reached out to Sonam Wangchuk, the fasting activist behind the protest who was shifted to Medanta Hospital in Gurugram from Safdarjung Hospital on Tuesday. Two union ministers, JP Nadda and Jitendra Singh, met Sonam Wangchuk at the Gurugram Hospital on Tuesday evening, government sources told The Indian Express. The meeting came shortly after Jitender Singh met Rahul Gandhi, who was protesting outside the Prime Minister's residence. #watch | Activist Sonam Wangchuk was shifted to Medanta Hospital in Haryana's Gurugram from Safdarjung Hospital yesterday after the Delhi High Court allowed him to be shifted to the private hospital.



(Visuals from Medanta Hospital) pic.twitter.com/sFGrbtXXVZ — ANI (@ANI) July 22, 2026 Jul 22, 2026 08:31 AM IST Why Rahul Gandhi took the paper leak fight to PM’s doorstep Following the massive protest on Monday, the sense in the Congress was that it could not allow a public perception to be created that the CJP was spearheading the movement against paper leaks and examination irregularities. Especially since Rahul Gandhi has been raising the same set of issues for a while and held two public engagements in Kota and Dehradun. In a way, the main Opposition party had to reclaim the space, especially since the protests on Monday reflected there was anger among a section of the youth. In the afternoon, hours after Rahul and Priyanka visited injured protesters at the RML Hospital, Congress MPs received a message from AICC general secretary (organisation) K C Venugopal: “All MPs of LS & RS of INC are requested to reach 10, Rajaji Marg, New Delhi at 3 pm today … to formally greet Congress President on his Birthday.” When they turned up at Kharge’s residence, they were informed of the march to the PM’s 7, Lok Kalyan Marg residence. Read full story Jul 22, 2026 08:25 AM IST Congress leaders protest in Mumbai against Rahul, Priyanka's detention Congress party leaders and workers stage a protest against Centre to condemn the alleged police lathi-charge on students in New Delhi and the detention of party leaders Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi. पेपरफुटीसारख्या गंभीर प्रश्नामुळे लाखो विद्यार्थ्यांच्या भविष्यावर प्रश्नचिन्ह निर्माण झाले आहे. अशा परिस्थितीत जबाबदारी स्वीकारण्याऐवजी आंदोलन करणाऱ्या विद्यार्थी आणि विरोधी पक्षाच्या नेत्यांवर कारवाई करणे हा लोकशाहीचा मार्ग नाही.



पेपरफुटी प्रकरणाची नैतिक जबाबदारी स्वीकारून… pic.twitter.com/72xkMZQtlx — Prof. Varsha Eknath Gaikwad (@VarshaEGaikwad) July 21, 2026 Jul 22, 2026 08:19 AM IST Congress protests nationwide against detention of Rahul Gandhi, Priyanka Vadra Congress workers on Tuesday carried out protests across the country protesting the detention of Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi, Priyanka Gandhi and others. The Congress top brass was protesting outside the Prime Minister's residence against alleged police atrocities during CJP's Monday protest and demanded Dharmendra Pradhan's resignation. Visuals from several states, including Kerala, Karnataka, Maharashtra, Assam, Odisha and others, showed Congress leaders protesting. Several youths also joined protests across states against the police lathi charge on CJP protestors on Monday.

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