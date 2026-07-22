Jantar Mantar CJP Protest Live Updates: JP Nadda and Jitendra Singh meet Sonam Wangchuk at Medanta Hospital

Two NDA ministers have reached out to Sonam Wangchuk, who is at the Medanta Hospital.
Two union ministers — JP Nadda and Jitendra Singh — have met fasting activist Sonam Wangchuk at the Medanta Hospital on Tuesday evening, government sources told The Indian Express. The meeting with Wangchuk came shortly after Jitendra Singh met Rahul Gandhi, who was protesting outside the Prime Minister’s residence on Tuesday.
Protests have erupted across the nation against the detention of Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi, Priyanka Gandhi, and others on Tuesday. Congress leaders and youths carried out protest in Assam, Kerala, West Bengal, Jammu and Kashmir, Maharashtra, Karnataka, Haryana, Jharkhand, and other states. Earlier on Tuesday, Rahul Gandhi reached Prime Minister’s 7, Lok Kalyan Marg residence along with Wayanad MP Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, two chief ministers and party leaders to protest the Delhi Police action against the CJP’s Monday march. Samajwadi Party leader Akhilesh Yadav too joined the protest.
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Three hours later, opposition leaders were forcibly removed and detained Gandhi and other leaders in the evening. They were released after a few hours. Some other MPs and leaders were taken to the Kingsway Camp police station and released later.
Government signals its ready for debate
Senior government functionaries signalled that the demand for the Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan’s resignation is “political” and there’s no “succumbing” to it. They said that the lapses behind the NEET leak have been fixed, admissions under NEET, CUET and JEE Main, are largely on track, and the government is open to a debate on the issue in Parliament. While speaking to The Indian Express, senior government functionaries said the Centre has no intention of yielding to demands for Pradhan’s resignation, arguing that it has neither denied the lapses nor attempted to evade responsibility.
SP workers protest detention of Akhilesh Yadav
Samajwadi Party workers on Tuesday evening staged a protest against the Central government to condemn the alleged police lathi-charge on students in New Delhi and the subsequent detention of party chief Akhilesh Yadav. Samajwadi Party MLA Mata Prasad Pandey alleged that the BJP government does not believe in democracy. “This is a democratic process, in which we have the right to sit on a dharna, to hold protests. There is no need for excessive interference by the government in this. We take to the streets to make our point… This is a part of the democratic process. Unfortunately, this government does not believe in democracy and wants to eliminate democratic processes,” he told ANI.
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