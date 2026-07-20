CJP Protest Live News: Delhi on high alert, border security tightened ahead of CJP’s Parliament march

Morning visuals from the CJP protest at Jantar Mantar on Monday. (Source: Express Photo)
On the 23rd day of the Cockroach Janta Party’s (CJP) protest at Delhi’s Jantar Mantar, all eyes are on the planned “Sansad Chalo March” to Parliament today, even as the national capital remains under heavy security. Thousands of protesters have gathered at the protest site, while Delhi police have sealed off the routes leading to Parliament and imposed prohibitory orders. Amid the fight, activist Sonam Wangchuk, who is on an indefinite hunger strike, was forcibly taken by Delhi Police on Saturday and was admitted to Safdarjung Hospital. Wangchuk has said he will end his fast only if his conditions related to the protest’s demands are met. The CJP has called the march over alleged NEET irregularities and is demanding Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan’s resignation.
What are Sonam Wangchuk’s conditions? Activist Sonam Wangchuk on Monday said he would end his hunger strike only after the CJP’s “Sansad Chalo” march if the Centre accepts responsibility for issues such as paper leaks, or if he and CJP leaders are allowed to reach Parliament and receive assurances from MPs that the matter will be raised. If his health prevents him from joining the march, the political leaders should visit him at Safdarjung Hospital and offer their assurances, he said. Wangchuk, who was hospitalised after his health deteriorated, also alleged he was being kept under “illegal detention” at Safdarjung Hospital, claiming his movement, speech, and communication had been restricted.
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Delhi police warning: The police turned central Delhi into a high-security zone ahead of the Cockroach Janta Party’s (CJP) planned march to Parliament. Barricades were erected across roads leading to Parliament, with Jantar Mantar sealed from all sides overnight to restrict movement in and out of the protest site. Riot-control vehicles, armoured units, anti-riot personnel, and companies of the RAF and CRPF were deployed across Parliament, Rail Bhawan, India Gate, and other VIP areas. The police repeatedly announced that no march towards Parliament would be allowed under the prohibitory orders imposed under Section 163 of the BNSS. The police maintained that the protesters neither sought nor received any permission for the march and warned that any attempt to proceed towards Parliament would be treated as an unlawful assembly. Security personnel have been stationed at intersections and Delhi’s borders in anticipation of participants arriving from neighbouring states, with officials saying anyone violating prohibitory orders would face legal action.
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