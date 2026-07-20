CJP Protest Live News: Delhi on high alert, border security tightened ahead of CJP’s Parliament march

Morning visuals from the CJP protest at Jantar Mantar on Monday. (Source: Express Photo)

On the 23rd day of the Cockroach Janta Party’s (CJP) protest at Delhi’s Jantar Mantar, all eyes are on the planned “Sansad Chalo March” to Parliament today, even as the national capital remains under heavy security. Thousands of protesters have gathered at the protest site, while Delhi police have sealed off the routes leading to Parliament and imposed prohibitory orders. Amid the fight, activist Sonam Wangchuk, who is on an indefinite hunger strike, was forcibly taken by Delhi Police on Saturday and was admitted to Safdarjung Hospital. Wangchuk has said he will end his fast only if his conditions related to the protest’s demands are met. The CJP has called the march over alleged NEET irregularities and is demanding Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan’s resignation.

What are Sonam Wangchuk’s conditions? Activist Sonam Wangchuk on Monday said he would end his hunger strike only after the CJP’s “Sansad Chalo” march if the Centre accepts responsibility for issues such as paper leaks, or if he and CJP leaders are allowed to reach Parliament and receive assurances from MPs that the matter will be raised. If his health prevents him from joining the march, the political leaders should visit him at Safdarjung Hospital and offer their assurances, he said. Wangchuk, who was hospitalised after his health deteriorated, also alleged he was being kept under “illegal detention” at Safdarjung Hospital, claiming his movement, speech, and communication had been restricted.

Story continues below this ad Delhi police warning: The police turned central Delhi into a high-security zone ahead of the Cockroach Janta Party’s (CJP) planned march to Parliament. Barricades were erected across roads leading to Parliament, with Jantar Mantar sealed from all sides overnight to restrict movement in and out of the protest site. Riot-control vehicles, armoured units, anti-riot personnel, and companies of the RAF and CRPF were deployed across Parliament, Rail Bhawan, India Gate, and other VIP areas. The police repeatedly announced that no march towards Parliament would be allowed under the prohibitory orders imposed under Section 163 of the BNSS. The police maintained that the protesters neither sought nor received any permission for the march and warned that any attempt to proceed towards Parliament would be treated as an unlawful assembly. Security personnel have been stationed at intersections and Delhi’s borders in anticipation of participants arriving from neighbouring states, with officials saying anyone violating prohibitory orders would face legal action. Live Updates Jul 20, 2026 08:44 AM IST Delhi traffic police issues advisory, avoid these routes The Delhi Traffic Police have issued a traffic advisory in view of the Cockroach Janata Party’s proposed protest at Parliament on Monday, warning commuters of traffic restrictions and congestion in and around the Parliament complex. Special traffic arrangements will be in place in the capital, while Delhi Police said that no permission has been sought for any such procession. Commuters have been advised to plan their journeys, allow extra travel time, and avoid affected stretches, particularly during peak hours. Read here Jul 20, 2026 08:40 AM IST Sonam Wangchuk lays out conditions to end fast Activist Sonam Wangchuk on Monday said he would end his hunger strike only after the "Sansad Chalo" march and under specific conditions, including the Centre taking responsibility for recent failures in the education system or political leaders assuring him that the issue would be raised in Parliament. In a post on X, Wangchuk wrote, "My fast continues till after the Sansad Chalo March, and will be broken only under the following circumstances," adding that he would call off the fast if the government accepts accountability for issues such as paper leaks, if he and the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) leadership reach Parliament and receive assurances from MPs, or if leaders visit him at Safdarjung Hospital should his health not permit him to participate. Wangchuk, who was shifted to Safdarjung Hospital after his health deteriorated during the prolonged fast, also alleged that he was under "illegal detention" at the hospital. In the same post, he claimed, "From the illegal detentions at Safdarjung Hospital, where my freedom of movement, speech and communication are restricted." His statement comes as thousands of protesters gathered at Jantar Mantar for the CJP's planned march to Parliament amid heavy security deployment across central Delhi. WHEN WILL I END THE FAST….!

Not withstanding my health my fast continues till after the Sansad Chalo March, and will be broken only under the following circumstances… pic.twitter.com/kaOGx2Nk4T — Sonam Wangchuk (@Wangchuk66) July 20, 2026 https://platform.x.com/widgets.js Jul 20, 2026 08:36 AM IST 'Government trying to open communication channel, police informed us', says CJP's spokesperson Speaking to The Indian Express on Monday, Cockroach Janta Party's (CJP) spokesperson Saurav Das said the police had informed the protesters that the government was trying to establish a channel of communication with them. "We have been trying to engage with the government for the past 13 days. However, we have not reached a resolution yet," he said. Jul 20, 2026 08:32 AM IST Delhi under tight security as CJP plans 'Chalo Sansad' march during Parliament session Delhi Police has tightened security across the national capital ahead of the Monsoon Session of Parliament and the Cockroach Janta Party's (CJP) proposed "Chalo Sansad" march on Monday. Section 163 of the BNSS has been imposed in the New Delhi district, and police said no permission has been granted for the march. Multi-layered barricades, enhanced surveillance, vehicle checks and heavy deployment of police and paramilitary personnel have been put in place around Parliament, Jantar Mantar and other sensitive areas. The CJP has called the march over alleged NEET irregularities and is demanding Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan's resignation.

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