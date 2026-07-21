At resurrected Jantar Mantar stage, the scars of violence and defiant slogans

A day after Delhi Police used tear gas and lathis to disperse protesters and dismantle the stage of the protest in the heart of the capital, the platform at Jantar Mantar had been rebuilt.

It was draped in hastily tied red cloth, and pillows and mattresses were strewn on the red carpeting on the floor. The makeshift protest site bore the scars of Monday’s violence. The canopy overhead sagged where it had been torn, and its metal frame was bent in places.

At one end of the stage, portraits of Sonam Wangchuk had been placed, along with the photographs of students who had died by suicide in the aftermath of the NEET re-examination controversy.

Several students sat cross-legged in front of the pictures, many nursing injuries from Monday’s crackdown. Some injured protesters rested on a smaller platform set up directly opposite the main stage. Volunteers moved through the groups, passing around bottles of water.

Loud chants of “Delhi Police, hai hai” echoed across the protest site. Large numbers of police personnel watched and listened, and periodically made announcements over loudspeakers asking protesters to stop raising slogans.

“The stage that we are sitting on right now was broken around 3.30 pm yesterday,” said Eeshna, Delhi in-charge of the Association of Students for Alternative Politics (ASAP), the students’ wing of the Aam Aadmi Party, who is also a volunteer with the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP), the activist platform leading the protest.

“The forces came in and pushed the students. Many of them started running towards the stage and climbed over the barricades behind it. They broke the iron grill between the crowd and the stage where Abhijeet Dipke and the others were sitting,” she told The Indian Express.

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Through the night, volunteers worked to fix the damage. “We set the stage back up again in the night,” Eeshna said. “We haven’t been able to sleep at all for days.”

She said the camp was running critically low on basic supplies. “We have run out of water. There is absolutely no food. It would be of great help if someone comes forward and contributes.”

According to Eeshna, student organisations have divided responsibilities to keep the protest running.

“ASAP is taking care of security, food and water. AISA (the Leftist student organisation All India Students’ Association) was on a hunger strike until yesterday. AISF has been mobilising people, and SFI is in charge of the library we have set up here.” (AISF and SFI are Left student organisations affiliated to the CPI and CPM respectively.)

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A smaller stage has now been converted into a relief area for those injured during Monday’s police action. “We have asked the injured to come and rest here. We are providing them with first aid, food and water,” she said.

21-year-old Alzafur Mohammed, a second-year BCom student at Gauhati University, said he had travelled from Assam to join the protest. His right foot was visibly swollen.

“I came here two days ago to protest,” he said. “They don’t let us protest in our university. Everything is being controlled by the government.”

Mohammed said he was injured while leaving Jantar Mantar on Monday. “The police hit me with a lathi. I am here for my future,” he said.

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A few feet away sat 18-year-old John, a government school student from Punjab. A white bandage wrapped around his head covered an injury he said he had sustained during the police action.

“I study PCM and I want to go abroad because I am afraid there is no future in this country,” he said. “But I still want to fight.”

He said he has three sisters. “When they were studying, it was not this bad. This has all been happening since the BJP came to power.”

Many of those gathered on Tuesday had travelled from different states and had returned to the protest site despite being caught in Monday’s clashes. Some walked with limps. Others sat quietly under the rebuilt canopy, staring at the portraits placed on the stage and the crowd of protesters gathered in front of them.