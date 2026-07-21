At resurrected Jantar Mantar stage, the scars of violence and defiant slogans

Many of those gathered at the CJP’s protest are nursing visible injuries. Volunteers say they worked through the night to erect the stage the police had smashed on Monday. But the camp is running low on critical supplies, food and water.

Written by: Vidheesha Kuntamalla
4 min readNew DelhiUpdated: Jul 21, 2026 03:56 PM IST
delhi cjp protestMany of those gathered on Tuesday had travelled from different states and had returned to the protest site despite being caught in Monday’s clashes. (Express photo by Vidheesha Kuntamalla enhanced by AI)
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A day after Delhi Police used tear gas and lathis to disperse protesters and dismantle the stage of the protest in the heart of the capital, the platform at Jantar Mantar had been rebuilt.

It was draped in hastily tied red cloth, and pillows and mattresses were strewn on the red carpeting on the floor. The makeshift protest site bore the scars of Monday’s violence. The canopy overhead sagged where it had been torn, and its metal frame was bent in places.

At one end of the stage, portraits of Sonam Wangchuk had been placed, along with the photographs of students who had died by suicide in the aftermath of the NEET re-examination controversy.

Several students sat cross-legged in front of the pictures, many nursing injuries from Monday’s crackdown. Some injured protesters rested on a smaller platform set up directly opposite the main stage. Volunteers moved through the groups, passing around bottles of water.

Loud chants of “Delhi Police, hai hai” echoed across the protest site. Large numbers of police personnel watched and listened, and periodically made announcements over loudspeakers asking protesters to stop raising slogans.

“The stage that we are sitting on right now was broken around 3.30 pm yesterday,” said Eeshna, Delhi in-charge of the Association of Students for Alternative Politics (ASAP), the students’ wing of the Aam Aadmi Party, who is also a volunteer with the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP), the activist platform leading the protest.

“The forces came in and pushed the students. Many of them started running towards the stage and climbed over the barricades behind it. They broke the iron grill between the crowd and the stage where Abhijeet Dipke and the others were sitting,” she told The Indian Express.

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Through the night, volunteers worked to fix the damage. “We set the stage back up again in the night,” Eeshna said. “We haven’t been able to sleep at all for days.”

She said the camp was running critically low on basic supplies. “We have run out of water. There is absolutely no food. It would be of great help if someone comes forward and contributes.”

According to Eeshna, student organisations have divided responsibilities to keep the protest running.

“ASAP is taking care of security, food and water. AISA (the Leftist student organisation All India Students’ Association) was on a hunger strike until yesterday. AISF has been mobilising people, and SFI is in charge of the library we have set up here.” (AISF and SFI are Left student organisations affiliated to the CPI and CPM respectively.)

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A smaller stage has now been converted into a relief area for those injured during Monday’s police action. “We have asked the injured to come and rest here. We are providing them with first aid, food and water,” she said.

21-year-old Alzafur Mohammed, a second-year BCom student at Gauhati University, said he had travelled from Assam to join the protest. His right foot was visibly swollen.

“I came here two days ago to protest,” he said. “They don’t let us protest in our university. Everything is being controlled by the government.”

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Mohammed said he was injured while leaving Jantar Mantar on Monday. “The police hit me with a lathi. I am here for my future,” he said.

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A few feet away sat 18-year-old John, a government school student from Punjab. A white bandage wrapped around his head covered an injury he said he had sustained during the police action.

“I study PCM and I want to go abroad because I am afraid there is no future in this country,” he said. “But I still want to fight.”

He said he has three sisters. “When they were studying, it was not this bad. This has all been happening since the BJP came to power.”

Many of those gathered on Tuesday had travelled from different states and had returned to the protest site despite being caught in Monday’s clashes. Some walked with limps. Others sat quietly under the rebuilt canopy, staring at the portraits placed on the stage and the crowd of protesters gathered in front of them.

© The Indian Express Pvt Ltd
Vidheesha Kuntamalla
Vidheesha Kuntamalla

Vidheesha Kuntamalla is a Senior Correspondent at The Indian Express, based in New Delhi. She is known for her investigative reporting on higher education policy, international student immigration, and academic freedom on university campuses. Her work consistently connects policy decisions with lived realities, foregrounding how administrative actions, political pressure, and global shifts affect students, faculty, and institutions. Professional Profile Core Beat: Vidheesha covers education in Delhi and nationally, reporting on major public institutions including the University of Delhi (DU), Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU), Jamia Millia Islamia, the IITs, and the IIMs. She also reports extensively on private and government schools in the National Capital Region. Prior to joining The Indian Express, she worked as a freelance journalist in Telangana and Andhra Pradesh for over a year, covering politics, rural issues, women-centric issues, and social justice. Specialisation: She has developed a strong niche in reporting on the Indian student diaspora, particularly the challenges faced by Indian students and H-1B holders in the United States. Her work examines how geopolitical shifts, immigration policy changes, and campus politics impact global education mobility. She has also reported widely on: * Mental health crises and student suicides at IITs * Policy responses to campus mental health * Academic freedom and institutional clampdowns at JNU, South Asian University (SAU), and Delhi University * Curriculum and syllabus changes under the National Education Policy Her recent reporting has included deeply reported human stories on policy changes during the Trump administration and their consequences for Indian students and researchers in the US. Reporting Style Vidheesha is recognised for a human-centric approach to policy reporting, combining investigative depth with intimate storytelling. Her work often highlights the anxieties of students and faculty navigating bureaucratic uncertainty, legal precarity, and institutional pressure. She regularly works with court records, internal documents, official data, and disciplinary frameworks to expose structural challenges to academic freedom. Recent Notable Articles (Late 2024 & 2025) 1. Express Investigation Series JNU’s fault lines move from campus to court: University fights students and faculty (November 2025) An Indian Express investigation found that since 2011, JNU has appeared in over 600 cases before the Delhi High Court, filed by the administration, faculty, staff, students, and contractual workers across the tenures of three Vice-Chancellors. JNU’s legal wars with students and faculty pile up under 3 V-Cs | Rs 30-lakh fines chill campus dissent (November 2025) The report traced how steep monetary penalties — now codified in the Chief Proctor’s Office Manual — are reshaping dissent and disciplinary action on campus. 2. International Education & Immigration ‘Free for a day. Then came ICE’: Acquitted after 43 years, Indian-origin man faces deportation — to a country he has never known (October 2025) H-1B $100,000 entry fee explained: Who pays, who’s exempt, and what’s still unclear? (September 2025) Khammam to Dallas, Jhansi to Seattle — audacious journeys in pursuit of the American dream after H-1B visa fee hike (September 2025) What a proposed 15% cap on foreign admissions in the US could mean for Indian students (October 2025) Anxiety on campus after Trump says visas of pro-Palestinian protesters will be cancelled (January 2025) ‘I couldn’t believe it’: F-1 status of some Indian students restored after US reverses abrupt visa terminations (April 2025) 3. Academic Freedom & Policy Exclusive: South Asian University fires professor for ‘inciting students’ during stipend protests (September 2025) Exclusive: Ministry seeks explanation from JNU V-C for skipping Centre’s meet, views absence ‘seriously’ (July 2025) SAU rows after Noam Chomsky mentions PM Modi, Lankan scholar resigns, PhD student exits SAU A series of five stories examining shrinking academic freedom at South Asian University after global scholar Noam Chomsky referenced Prime Minister Narendra Modi during an academic interaction, triggering administrative unease and renewed debate over political speech, surveillance, and institutional autonomy on Indian campuses. 4. Mental Health on Campuses In post-pandemic years, counselling rooms at IITs are busier than ever; IIT-wise data shows why (August 2025) Campus suicides: IIT-Delhi panel flags toxic competition, caste bias, burnout (April 2025) 5. Delhi Schools These Delhi government school grads are now success stories. Here’s what worked — and what didn’t (February 2025) ‘Ma’am… may I share something?’ Growing up online and alone, why Delhi’s teens are reaching out (December 2025) ... Read More

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