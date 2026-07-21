Over 170 injured, 5 FIRs: Where the CJP-government faceoff stands today

After a day of massive crackdowns on the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP)-led protesters in Delhi as they marched towards the Parliament, a sizeable crowd was back at Jantar Mantar and shouting slogans against the Central government and the Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan well after midnight. The national capital continued to be under heavy security on Tuesday as the protest entered its 24th day.

Renewing its demand for the resignation of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the CJP has stated that the government has “shamed” itself completely. “If they wanted to, the resignation would have happened long ago, but all the BJP people are in arrogance.” However, CJP founder Abhijeet Dipke has announced that he will not march again because otherwise the police would “hurt” the youth again, news agency Reuters reported.

What’s the latest update from the police?

The Delhi Police have registered five FIRs and launched a probe to find out whether the violence was part of a larger conspiracy to disrupt peace in the city. The FIRs against unidentified people were registered at Parliament Street, Barakhamba and Connaught Place police stations under sections related to rioting, damage to government and private property, and assaulting public servants on duty.

Sources said the investigating team is examining CCTV footage, including footage from cameras equipped with facial recognition technology, to identify those allegedly involved in the violence and attacks on police personnel. “We are also reviewing social media posts and mobile phone recordings as part of the investigation,” the source said.

Police said protesters caused extensive damage to public property, vandalizing 15 to 20 government vehicles and other government property. About 70 protesters have been detained.

What Nadda says about the talks

Meanwhile, Union Health Minister JP Nadda on Tuesday said that the talks with the CJP went off “fine”, reported ANI.

“It was fine, it is always fine,” said Nadda, keeping his answer regarding Monday’s meeting brief, as he arrived for the NDA Parliamentary Party Meeting, ‘Mangal Milan’.

Story continues below this ad

Nadda met CJP national spokesperson Ashutosh Ranka and chief spokesperson Saurav Das at his residence on Monday as the protesters walked towards Parliament demanding Pradhan’s resignation over the alleged NEET-UG 2026 paper leak. Earlier that day, he said the proposal for talks came from the protesters for the first time on Monday morning. “This morning, for the first time, a proposal came from the protesters to hold talks with the government, and our discussions have been ongoing since 11:50 AM. The meeting took place in a cordial atmosphere. An initial verbal discussion was held in detail with their delegation, and they submitted a written petition to me around 4 PM. I have requested all the protesters to end their sit-in and assist the administration in restoring normalcy,” he posted on X.

Also read | Can’t have sabka vishwas with tear gas and lathi

During the meet, the government leadership assured them that it will hold internal discussions on their demands.

Union Health Minister JP Nadda tweets, “This morning, for the first time, a proposal came from the protesters to hold talks with the government, and our discussions have been ongoing since 11:50 AM. The meeting took place in a cordial atmosphere. An initial verbal discussion was… pic.twitter.com/gdwMpVpOLu — ANI (@ANI) July 20, 2026

What Opposition says

Rajya Sabha MP Kapil Sibal on Tuesday criticised Nadda’s assertion that the proposal came from the protesters, and asked: when “our fasting children’s proposals” were known to everyone, was the government waiting to teargas and lathicharge them?

How many protesters were injured?

The rally that kicked off in the morning faced police blockades at multiple points. As the crowd swelled from 12,000 to 50,000 throughout the day, tear gas and lathicharge were used across protest sites —stretching from Gole Dak Khana near Connaught Place in the northwest, through Jantar Mantar, to India Gate in the southeast. Till 5.30 in the evening on Monday, more than 100 people — 90 protesters and 10 cops — were treated by the emergency teams in Ram Manohar Lohia (RML) Hospital, the sources in the hospital said. Many others were taken to Lady Hardinge Hospital after RML’s emergency was overwhelmed.

What the police alleged?

Meanwhile, the Delhi Police said “more than 118 police personnel”, including some senior officers, sustained injuries as protesters attacked them with “stones and other objects” and “resorted to large-scale violence” on Monday. “During the scuffle, around 60 protesters were also reported to (have been)… injured,” they said in a statement.

Story continues below this ad

“The protesters displayed unruly, aggressive and violent behaviour. Despite repeated warnings and lawful directions issued by the police, they refused to disperse and deliberately violated the prohibitory orders in force. The protesters attacked police personnel with stones and other objects, attempted to breach police barricades, vandalised police and other government vehicles, damaged public property, and resorted to large-scale violence, posing a serious threat to public order, the security arrangements in place, and the safety of police personnel performing their lawful duties,” they said.