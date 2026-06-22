CJP protest: No permission for Day 2 but youths ready for long haul, refuse to leave Jantar Mantar

By around 3:30 pm on Sunday — a day after the Cockroach Janata Party (CJP) held a protest at Jantar Mantar — people at the site, many of them having been at the site since Saturday morning and having camped overnight, had become tired. The harsh summer sun and lack of shade saw many restless, dispersing.

Then an A R Rahman’s rendition of ‘Vande Mataram’ acted as magic. The crowd started to gather near the stage. As tracks like ‘Hindustani’ and ‘Chak De India’ played on speakers next, the crowd shook all pain off. CJP founder Abhijeet Dipke urged protesters to stay at Jantar Mantar till Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan resigned and on Sunday, they seemed ready for the long haul.