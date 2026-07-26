Who kept the Jantar Mantar protest running? Meet the 12-member team

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When the Cockroach Janta Party’s 36-day protest ended in victory on Saturday, the celebrations focused on three familiar faces — founder Abhijeet Dipke, and spokespersons Ashutosh Ranka and Saurav Das. Behind them, however, was a 12-member volunteer team that worked round the clock to keep the movement running.
The team, comprising lawyers, journalists, MBA graduates, political science students, activists and public policy professionals, handled everything from setting up the stage and managing crowds to coordinating with the media and drafting the protest’s charter of demands.
Recounting how the core team came together, member Ratna Singh, an advocate and former journalist, said Dipke had already known Ranka and Das, and later brought in Vijeta Dahiya through YouTuber Dhruv Rathee to lead the research work.
“That’s how the four of them got connected. I was brought in by Ranka… we had both worked as journalists in Delhi and often collaborated on research and legal aid. We formed the initial team to represent the CJP in June when Dipke first came to Delhi from the US,” she told The Indian Express.
Dahiya was later sacked as CJP spokesperson after videos circulating online showed him away from Monday’s ‘Sansad Chalo’ march and munching on a burger, allegedly when protesters were braving police lathis and tear gas.
As the crowds swelled, the team realised it needed designated spokespersons to engage with the media and provide regular updates on social media about the movement’s day-to-day developments.
Most said they joined the core group only after the protest at Jantar Mantar gathered momentum following activist Sonam Wangchuk’s indefinite hunger strike.
Singh said one of the members, Afreen, joined them when they held a one-day protest in Bengaluru demanding Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan’s resignation. “She handled the arrangements exceptionally well. She joined us from there,” Singh said.
Two more women, Urja and Vaishnavi, became familiar faces on the stage, coordinating daily activities while also serving as spokespersons.
Urja, who studied Fashion Communication at NIFT, told The Indian Express that she had connected with Dipke through Instagram. “Before the CJP’s formation, I only knew Dipke through social media. I joined the protest on July 1.”
Vaishnavi, who studied public policy, was involved in drafting the charter of demands and conducting research.
Others took on specialised roles. Dipak Baliyan, who comes from a farming family in Rajasthan’s Alwar district, was also appointed a spokesperson.
Afreen was involved in planning, while Bala handled research. Sudheer served as the stage moderator, and Ram looked after stage management.
Anam and Aarif managed security and coordinated with guests and participants appearing on the stage.
Faizan, Kshitij and Vikky handled photography and videography for the CJP and regularly updated the organisation’s social media platforms with information about its next course of action.
Singh said there was never any formal division of responsibilities because everyone worked voluntarily. “We never documented who did what.”
According to Singh, the protest gradually transformed into a mass movement. “Initially, we weren’t very hopeful that the protest would have such a huge impact. But as support kept growing, so did our confidence.”
She said Wangchuk’s hospitalisation and the police action against students after July 20 became key turning points. “After Wangchuk sir was hospitalised, the movement gathered pace. What happened on July 20 was unexpected even for us.”
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