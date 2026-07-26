Who kept the Jantar Mantar protest running? Meet the 12-member team

As the crowds swelled, the team realised it needed designated spokespersons to engage with the media and provide regular updates on social media about the movement’s day-to-day developments. (Express photo)

When the Cockroach Janta Party’s 36-day protest ended in victory on Saturday, the celebrations focused on three familiar faces — founder Abhijeet Dipke, and spokespersons Ashutosh Ranka and Saurav Das. Behind them, however, was a 12-member volunteer team that worked round the clock to keep the movement running.

The team, comprising lawyers, journalists, MBA graduates, political science students, activists and public policy professionals, handled everything from setting up the stage and managing crowds to coordinating with the media and drafting the protest’s charter of demands.

(From left) CJP spokesperson Ashutosh Ranka, core group members Deepak Baliyan, Ratna Singh and Vaishnavi, and CJP founder Abhijeet Dipke at Jantar Mantar. (Express) (From left) CJP spokesperson Ashutosh Ranka, core group members Deepak Baliyan, Ratna Singh and Vaishnavi, and CJP founder Abhijeet Dipke at Jantar Mantar. (Express)

Recounting how the core team came together, member Ratna Singh, an advocate and former journalist, said Dipke had already known Ranka and Das, and later brought in Vijeta Dahiya through YouTuber Dhruv Rathee to lead the research work.