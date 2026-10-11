As cameras roll, police close in on the ‘wrong Neha’

Police detain activist Neha Bora during a protest against CEC Gyanesh Kumar near Jantar Mantar in New Delhi on Saturday. (Express Photo By Praveen Khanna)

Around 1 pm on Sunday, AISA national president Neha had called for a protest at RK Ashram Metro station. By 2.15 pm, SFI protesters had taken out a march in the area in the presence of a large contingent of women police personnel.

They were all awaiting one person – the AISA president.

As AISA supporters who arrived for the protest were picked up one by one, each hauled away by four to five police personnel and pushed into waiting buses, a fresh commotion erupted behind them.

“Neha Bora is detained,” someone said.

Suddenly, cameras swung around. Mediapersons shouted the breaking news – “Neha Bora has been detained. The police are taking her away.”