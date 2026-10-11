As cameras roll, police close in on the ‘wrong Neha’

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Around 1 pm on Sunday, AISA national president Neha had called for a protest at RK Ashram Metro station. By 2.15 pm, SFI protesters had taken out a march in the area in the presence of a large contingent of women police personnel.
They were all awaiting one person – the AISA president.
As AISA supporters who arrived for the protest were picked up one by one, each hauled away by four to five police personnel and pushed into waiting buses, a fresh commotion erupted behind them.
“Neha Bora is detained,” someone said.
Suddenly, cameras swung around. Mediapersons shouted the breaking news – “Neha Bora has been detained. The police are taking her away.”
At the centre of the frenzy was a woman struggling to hold her ground as four policewomen pulled her by the arms and shoulders. She wore a mask, a red cloth around her neck and round, black-rimmed glasses – the look that has become synonymous with Bora.
As protesters jostled with the police around her, the woman was eventually pushed towards the steps of a bus. As she turned her head, possibly to face the cameras, good sense dawned upon the onlookers. She was not Neha but a lookalike.
The confusion ended when someone came across a reel on Neha’s Instagram account.
She was not at RK Ashram. She was in Connaught Place, running alongside AISA supporters as police personnel chased them.
Near the Blue Tokai cafe, Bora slowed down. She was eventually detained at Vijay Chowk – this time, the police had the person they were looking for.
Between the two episodes at RK Ashram and Connaught Place, around 50 people were detained, pushed into buses and moved out from the area.
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