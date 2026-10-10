2,000 detained: Delhi’s anti-EC protest, massive crackdown, as it unfolded

Security personnel keep vigil as heavy police deployment and entry restrictions are enforced ahead of a planned protest by Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) members, in New Delhi, Saturday, Oct. 10, 2026. (PTI Photo)

CJP Protest Delhi: Hundreds of protesters, Opposition leaders, and even star YouTubers stood little chance as Delhi Police, which reports to the Central government, pulled out all stops to clamp down on a rally in central Delhi demanding the resignation of Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar.

Most people were picked up even before they made it anywhere near the planned protest site, Jantar Mantar, and whisked off in buses and vans to stadiums and other makeshift detention centres.

Authorities seemed determined to prevent a repeat of July’s chaos in the heart of the capital when nearly one lakh protesters threatened to converge on the country’s Parliament, resulting in war-like scenes that took over Instagram feeds and television screens for days, putting the government in an unprecedented bind.