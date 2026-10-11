Express journalists detained by Delhi cops, released 12 km away

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Delhi Police detained three Indian Express Hindi journalists at Connaught Place on Sunday while they were reporting the developments of the second day of protests called by the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP). The journalists, who displayed their valid press cards, were taken into detention and forced into buses by police personnel.
They were released at Chhatrasal Stadium around 45 minutes later, nearly 12 km away. The latest protests are against alleged irregularities in the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls and demand the resignation of Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar.
The police did not cite any specific legal provision or reason for detaining the journalists. The incident comes amid a wider crackdown on protesters in the national capital, where police detained around 7,000 people on October 10, including journalists, lawyers and civil society members.
On October 2, Delhi Police imposed prohibitory orders under Section 163 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS) across New Delhi. The provision empowers executive magistrates to issue urgent orders to prevent threats to public peace and safety, including restricting assemblies.
Disobeying such an order may attract action under Section 223 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS). However, police action cannot be arbitrary.
Article 22 of the Constitution protects people against arbitrary arrest and detention. It generally requires that arrested persons be informed of the grounds of arrest, allowed to consult a lawyer and produced before a magistrate within 24 hours, excluding travel time.
Section 38 of the BNSS allows an arrested person to meet an advocate of their choice during interrogation, though not throughout it. In DK Basu v State of West Bengal (1997), the Supreme Court laid down safeguards including identification of arresting officers, preparation of an arrest memo and informing a relative or friend of the arrest.
Hearing petitions challenging restrictions imposed amid the protests, the Supreme Court said detention must follow the procedure established by law, particularly in cases involving peaceful, unarmed assemblies outside areas covered by Section 163.
The bench of Justices Joymalya Bagchi and V Mohana directed authorities to review barricades, allow movement subject to traffic regulations and ensure uninterrupted internet services. Solicitor-General Tushar Mehta assured the court that journalists, lawyers and other professionals would not be impeded in performing their duties.
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