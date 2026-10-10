With Jantar Mantar fortified, how flash protests became new form of dissent

With the security forces turning Jantar Mantar, the announced site of the Cockroach Janta Party’s protest, into a fortress, the protesters spread across the Capital, with small groups holding flash demonstrations across different places on Saturday afternoon.

Barricading, mass detentions, massive deployment of security personnel, and travel restrictions made it impossible for protesters to reach Jantar Mantar through the day. With senior CJP leaders detained in the morning itself, the protesters tried to figure out their plans and where to go in the absence of any word from the top. Finally, they broke up into scattered “flash protests” at different locations, which also drew clampdown by police.

Dilli Haat

Once it became clear that Central Delhi was inaccessible, All India Students’ Association (AISA) president Neha Bora, along with other student activists, launched a march from INA around 1 pm. She was accompanied by senior advocate Prashant Bhushan and activist Yogendra Yadav.

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The demonstrators carried posters and banners demanding the removal of the Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Gyanesh Kumar, and the scrapping of the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) exercise.

They were stopped by police near INA Market–Dilli Haat, with a large number of personnel arriving and putting them into buses, from where they were taken to different police stations.

But even as these leaders were detained, an increasing number of protesters kept arriving outside Dilli Haat, in response to the AISA’s call for the march, and raising slogans. Police went on to detain them as well.

Security personnel keep vigil as heavy police deployment and entry restrictions are enforced ahead of a planned protest by Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) members, in New Delhi, Saturday, Oct. 10, 2026. (PTI Photo) Security personnel keep vigil as heavy police deployment and entry restrictions are enforced ahead of a planned protest by Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) members, in New Delhi, Saturday, Oct. 10, 2026. (PTI Photo)

Officials said around 200 protesters were detained from near Dilli Haat till 6:30 pm.

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The Dilli Haat authorities closed the popular market for visitors as the protests continued outside.

Safdarjung flyover

The Safdarjung flyover near INA itself became a protest site for a few hours when Bora and others were stopped there on their way to Dilli Haat by police, leading to a stand-off.

At around 3 pm, 50-odd people were gathered there, raising slogans of “Gyanesh Kumar must resign”. Atul, a student from Hindu College, said: “They detained Neha and (CJP leader Abhijeet) Dipke and thought it would break our morale. But it will not. We will not stop till we get the resignation (of Gyanesh Kumar) this time too.”

Bala, a Dalit activist, said: “We are coming from the Jor bagh Metro Station, and now going towards INA.” Central Delhi might have been blockaded, Bala said, but “we plan to ultimately make our way to Connaught Place”.

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Soon after, police cleared the flyover and a bus carrying Bora and others started moving ahead by 3:30 pm.

However, crowds surged again on the flyover as protesters regrouped. But they were met with barricading at the end of it, and a confrontation ensued for the next two hours between police and the protesters.

Eventually, the protesters were pushed back by police and the flyover was cleared by around 6 pm, with around 50 protesters detained and the rest scattered.

Connaught Place

Across Connaught Place in Central Delhi, several small protests comprising a few dozen people kept erupting throughout the day.

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One such protest was held in the Outer Circle, where about 150 people managed to reach, dodging several barricades and layers of preventive measures. While most of them were detained within minutes of assembling at Outer Circle, others managed to run away escaping police.

Around 100 protesters gathered at another location in CP, and began jeering and raising slogans. A police party rushed towards them from the Rajiv Chowk Metro Station, and chased them away.

“The police are busting every attempt and detaining everyone here. We came prepared with protein bars, water and masks, but they weren’t of much use today,” said Sidharth, a 23-year-old protester from Noida.

Gole Market and Sansad Marg

Two rounds of flash protests by activists of the Students’ Federation of India (SFI), trying to breach the barricades towards Jantar Mantar, made for most of the action in this highly secure New Delhi area.

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The first was about 1 pm, when about 50 SFI supporters barged through the barricades near the Press Trust of India office on Sansad Marg, overturning them.

As police tried to push back the first few, a larger group came charging through. The police then resorted to lathicharge and detained about 30 of them.

Another flash protest started at about 2:45 pm at Gole market. About 100 protesters started a march towards Jantar Mantar, clashing with CRPF personnel who tried to stop them. A batch of protesters managed to walk a short distance, chanting slogans of “Inqualab Zindabad” and “Jai Bhim”.

Police officers detain Cockroach Janta Party supporters during a protest demanding the resignation of the CEC Gyanesh Kumar near Bangla Sahib Gurudwara in New Delhi on Saturday. (Express Photo by Praveen Khanna) Police officers detain Cockroach Janta Party supporters during a protest demanding the resignation of the CEC Gyanesh Kumar near Bangla Sahib Gurudwara in New Delhi on Saturday. (Express Photo by Praveen Khanna)

A flash protest also broke out on Shankar Road near Ram Manohar Lohia Hospital at around 4 pm. Around 20 protesters sat in the middle of the road chanting “Gyanesh Kumar, resign”.

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Police rapidly hauled them away and pushed them inside a bus.

Rajghat

A group of around 50-70 protesters, including members of student outfits, marched for over 1 km on the Ghata Masjid road towards Rajghat, until they were detained at a traffic signal.

They had been evading police since the morning and sitting at various parks and spaces around the area, before assembling near Ghata Masjid Road. They raised slogans such as “Modi sarkaar istifa do, istifa do (Modi government, resign)”, “Gyanesh tumko jaana hoga (Gyanesh, you must go)”.

“I’m here fighting for basic rights, which have been stolen from the people – the right to vote and the right to freedom,” said Ashish, one of the protesters, while distributing pamphlets to nearby hawkers.

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The banners read, “Unconstitutional and illegal SIR should be scrapped.”