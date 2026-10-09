The CJP-AISA protest in Delhi: Know Date, Place, Timings, Traffic Diversions

AISA National President Neha Bora addresses a joint press conference at the Press Club of India, New Delhi on Wednesday. CJP Chief spokesperson Saurav Das, SFI and ASAP representatives also present. (ANI Photo)

CJP Protest in Delhi: The Cockroach Janta Party has called for a protest demanding the resignation of Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar on October 10 at Jantar Mantar, the site of the July protests which had culminated in the resignation of then Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan. Protestors are expected to start heading to the venue in the morning of October 10.

Delhi Metro Updates

Entry and exit will be closed at 57 metro station across northern, southern, eastern, western and central Delhi, starting from 9 pm on Friday. These stations are:

Central Delhi and interchange areas: Janpath, Patel Chowk, Central Secretariat, Lok Kalyan Marg, Rajiv Chowk, New Delhi, Seva Teerth (Udyog Bhawan), Mandi House, Barakhamba Road, ITO, Delhi Gate, Khan Market, R.K. Ashram Marg and Jhandewalan.