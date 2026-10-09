The CJP-AISA protest in Delhi: Know Date, Place, Timings, Traffic Diversions

AISA National President Neha Bora addresses a joint press conference at the Press Club of India, New Delhi on Wednesday. CJP Chief spokesperson Saurav Das, SFI and ASAP representatives also present. (ANI Photo)
CJP Protest in Delhi: The Cockroach Janta Party has called for a protest demanding the resignation of Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar on October 10 at Jantar Mantar, the site of the July protests which had culminated in the resignation of then Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan. Protestors are expected to start heading to the venue in the morning of October 10.
Delhi Metro Updates
Entry and exit will be closed at 57 metro station across northern, southern, eastern, western and central Delhi, starting from 9 pm on Friday. These stations are:
Central Delhi and interchange areas: Janpath, Patel Chowk, Central Secretariat, Lok Kalyan Marg, Rajiv Chowk, New Delhi, Seva Teerth (Udyog Bhawan), Mandi House, Barakhamba Road, ITO, Delhi Gate, Khan Market, R.K. Ashram Marg and Jhandewalan.
Other central and southern locations: Supreme Court, Indraprastha, Shivaji Stadium, INA (both metro lines), Hauz Khas, Jor Bagh, Arjangarh, Sarai Kale Khan–Nizamuddin, Lajpat Nagar, Jangpura, Ashram, Kalindi Kunj and Jasola.
Eastern and central-eastern locations: Jamia Millia Islamia, Okhla Vihar, Chawri Bazar, Jama Masjid, Karol Bagh, Rajendra Place, Vishwavidyalaya, Vidhan Sabha, Civil Lines, Kashmere Gate, Inderlok, G.T.B. Nagar, Kanhaiya Nagar, Netaji Subhash Place and Azadpur.
Northern and northeastern locations: Adarsh Nagar, Jahangir Puri, Haiderpur Badli Mor, Majlis Park, Shalimar Bagh, Seelampur, Maujpur, Jafrabad, Welcome, Yamuna Vihar, Khazuri Khas, Shahdara, Rithala, Rohini East and Rohini West.
Train disruptions
Trains coming into the New Delhi and Hazrat Nizamuddin station have been cancelled from 4 am to 2 pm on Saturday.
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Checking at borders
In Faridabad, police checkpoints (naakas) have been established at eight major entry and exit points to Delhi, including the Badarpur border, Pul Pehladpur, the Shooting Range border, and Mangar Chowk.
According to officials, each checkpoint will be manned by 30 police personnel. The deployment will operate in 12-hour shifts, from 10 am to 10 pm, to maintain strict vigil and monitor vehicular movement heading into the capital.
Along the Uttar Pradesh border, the Chilla border and the Delhi-Noida direct flyway will be heavily guarded, and vehicles will be stopped to check the number of passengers, if they are visibly young, and if are they carrying posters of banners, senior police officer said.
Checks at hotels
Police have checked hotels and guesthouses across the capital and instructed them not to take in new visitors who appear to be arriving for the protest.
Detention centres and blocking points inside the city
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The Delhi police has set up detention centres in all 15 districts in the city. Districts have been ordered to intensify patrolling and stop persons travelling towards in their jurisdiction – and, if they refuse to turn back, send them to detention centres immediately.
Liquor shops closed
All liquor shops in Delhi will be closed on October 9 and 10.
Sukrita Baruah is a Principal Correspondent for The Indian Express, based in Guwahati. From this strategic hub, she provides comprehensive, ground-level coverage of India's North East, a region characterized by its complex ethnic diversity, geopolitical significance, and unique developmental challenges.
Expertise and Experience
Ethnic & Social Dynamics: Deep-dive coverage of regional conflicts (such as the crisis in Manipur) and peace-building efforts.
Border & Geopolitics: Tracking developments along India’s international borders and their impact on local communities.
Governance & Policy: Reporting on state elections, tribal council decisions, and the implementation of central schemes in the North East.
Specialized Education Background: Prior to her current role, Sukrita was a dedicated Education Correspondent for The Indian Express in Delhi. This experience provided her with a sharp analytical lens for:
Policy Analysis: Evaluating the National Education Policy (NEP) and university-level reforms.
Student Affairs: Covering high-stakes stories regarding campus politics, national entrance exams, and the challenges within the primary and secondary education sectors. ... Read More