The CJP-AISA protest in Delhi: Know Date, Place, Timings, Traffic Diversions

CJP Protest in Delhi date, timings, place: The Cockroach Janta Party has called a protest at Jantar Mantar on 10 October demanding the resignation of chief election commissioner Gyanesh Kumar

Written by: Sukrita Baruah
3 min readDelhiUpdated: Oct 9, 2026 03:37 PM IST
AISA National President Neha Bora addresses a joint press conference at the Press Club of India, New Delhi on Wednesday. CJP Chief spokesperson Sourav Das, SFI and ASAP representatives also present. (ANI Photo)AISA National President Neha Bora addresses a joint press conference at the Press Club of India, New Delhi on Wednesday. CJP Chief spokesperson Saurav Das, SFI and ASAP representatives also present. (ANI Photo)
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CJP Protest in Delhi: The Cockroach Janta Party has called for a protest demanding the resignation of Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar  on  October 10 at Jantar Mantar, the site of the July protests which had culminated in the resignation of then Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan. Protestors are expected to start heading to the venue in the morning of October 10.

Delhi Metro Updates

Entry and exit will be closed at 57 metro station across northern, southern, eastern, western and central Delhi, starting from 9 pm on Friday. These stations are:

Central Delhi and interchange areas: Janpath, Patel Chowk, Central Secretariat, Lok Kalyan Marg, Rajiv Chowk, New Delhi, Seva Teerth (Udyog Bhawan), Mandi House, Barakhamba Road, ITO, Delhi Gate, Khan Market, R.K. Ashram Marg and Jhandewalan.

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Other central and southern locations: Supreme Court, Indraprastha, Shivaji Stadium, INA (both metro lines), Hauz Khas, Jor Bagh, Arjangarh, Sarai Kale Khan–Nizamuddin, Lajpat Nagar, Jangpura, Ashram, Kalindi Kunj and Jasola.

Eastern and central-eastern locations: Jamia Millia Islamia, Okhla Vihar, Chawri Bazar, Jama Masjid, Karol Bagh, Rajendra Place, Vishwavidyalaya, Vidhan Sabha, Civil Lines, Kashmere Gate, Inderlok, G.T.B. Nagar, Kanhaiya Nagar, Netaji Subhash Place and Azadpur.

Northern and northeastern locations: Adarsh Nagar, Jahangir Puri, Haiderpur Badli Mor, Majlis Park, Shalimar Bagh, Seelampur, Maujpur, Jafrabad, Welcome, Yamuna Vihar, Khazuri Khas, Shahdara, Rithala, Rohini East and Rohini West.

Train disruptions

Trains coming into the New Delhi and Hazrat Nizamuddin station have been cancelled from 4 am to 2 pm on Saturday.

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Checking at borders

In Faridabad, police checkpoints (naakas) have been established at eight major entry and exit points to Delhi, including the Badarpur border, Pul Pehladpur, the Shooting Range border, and Mangar Chowk.

According to officials, each checkpoint will be manned by 30 police personnel. The deployment will operate in 12-hour shifts, from 10 am to 10 pm, to maintain strict vigil and monitor vehicular movement heading into the capital.

Along the Uttar Pradesh border, the Chilla border and the Delhi-Noida direct flyway will be heavily guarded, and vehicles will be stopped to check the number of passengers, if they are visibly young, and if are they carrying posters of banners, senior police officer said.

Checks at hotels

Police have checked hotels and guesthouses across the capital and instructed them not to take in new visitors who appear to be arriving for the protest.

Detention centres and blocking points inside the city

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The Delhi police has set up detention centres in all 15 districts in the city. Districts have been ordered to intensify patrolling and stop persons travelling towards in their jurisdiction – and, if they refuse to turn back, send them to detention centres immediately.

Liquor shops closed

All liquor shops in Delhi will be closed on October 9 and 10.

◆ More on this big story ◆
Can’t bring everything to halt: SC on Delhi Metro closure for EC protest“We are mainly concerned about the complete closure of metro station entries; we have serious concerns about this,” the Supreme Court said.Read the full story →
Permission denied, says Delhi Police for CJP Jantar Mantar protest tomorrowDelhi Police denied permission for a Cockroach Janta Party protest against Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar at Jantar Mantar, citing rule violations and BNSS Section 163 prohibitory orders.Read the full story →
Delhi Police’s 37-point dragnet to block CJP protests: In graphicsTrains cancelled, 60 metro stations closed, and hotel bookings restricted: Delhi Police have activated a 37-point dragnet across the national capital to prevent Saturday’s Jantar Mantar demonstration against alleged voter roll irregularities. Here is how the security clampdown will impact commuters and visitors across the city.Read the full story →
Delhi CJP Protest: Trains to New Delhi, Nizamuddin cancelled tomorrow between 4 am – 2 pmDelhi train cancellation: Indian Railways has cancelled all mails and express trains to and from New Delhi and Hazrat Nizamuddin stations for 10 hours on October 10 amid a CJP protest.Read the full story →
Sign a bond, skip Delhi: Maharashtra police warn would-be protesters against Oct 10 agitationA day before the Cockroach Janata Party's Jantar Mantar protest, activists in Mumbai, Thane, Nagpur and Pune say police came to their homes, called them on trains and detained some. The DGP's office admits issuing notices but denies any detentions.Read the full story →
Trains, metros, Uber, Oyo and stadiums: The crackdown for Delhi CJP October 10 protestThe Delhi Police has not granted permission for the CJP-AISA protest against the Chief Election Commissioner, citing prohibitory orders under Section 163Read the full story →

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Sukrita Baruah
Sukrita Baruah

Sukrita Baruah is a Principal Correspondent for The Indian Express, based in Guwahati. From this strategic hub, she provides comprehensive, ground-level coverage of India's North East, a region characterized by its complex ethnic diversity, geopolitical significance, and unique developmental challenges. Expertise and Experience Ethnic & Social Dynamics: Deep-dive coverage of regional conflicts (such as the crisis in Manipur) and peace-building efforts. Border & Geopolitics: Tracking developments along India’s international borders and their impact on local communities. Governance & Policy: Reporting on state elections, tribal council decisions, and the implementation of central schemes in the North East. Specialized Education Background: Prior to her current role, Sukrita was a dedicated Education Correspondent for The Indian Express in Delhi. This experience provided her with a sharp analytical lens for: Policy Analysis: Evaluating the National Education Policy (NEP) and university-level reforms. Student Affairs: Covering high-stakes stories regarding campus politics, national entrance exams, and the challenges within the primary and secondary education sectors. ... Read More

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