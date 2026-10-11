CJP protest: 4 right-wing men arrested over viral video showing students and women being assaulted

Delhi Police have arrested four men in connection with a viral video purportedly showing students being assaulted and women being pushed and hit on DDU Marg during the October 10 CJP protest.

Written by: Sakshi Chand
3 min readUpdated: Oct 11, 2026 10:17 AM IST
Delhi Police have arrested four men in connection with a viral video allegedly showing students being assaulted and women being pushed and hit on DDU Marg during the October 10 CJP protest.Delhi Police have arrested four men in connection with a viral video allegedly showing students being assaulted and women being pushed and hit on DDU Marg during the October 10 CJP protest.
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A day after the October 10 (Cockroach Janta Party) CJP protest, four men were arrested in connection with a viral video allegedly showing a group of individuals assaulting young students and pushing and hitting women on a stretch of DDU Marg in Delhi, which falls under the jurisdiction of Kamla Market Police Station.

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The arrested men have been identified as Raman Saini, 50; Vivekanand alias Vivek, 32; Kapil Kumar, 27; and Ravinder Singh alias Govind Hindu, 35. The four accused claim to be members of the right wing Hindu Raksha Dal, a senior police official said.

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Ravinder Singh alias Govind Hindu Ravinder Singh alias Govind Hindu

The video first went viral on October 10, the first day of the protest, when several students were attempting to gather at different locations. The footage was initially circulated across social media groups, while its exact location was not immediately known to the police.

Police sources said that during verification and checks by security personnel deployed on the ground amid widespread detentions, the location was identified as DDU Marg in Delhi.

The viral footage purportedly shows young students being hit and pushed, while women are also subjected to physical aggression. A police officer can reportedly be seen at the scene as the incident unfolds.

One of the four accused. One of the four accused.
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“Although no formal complaint had been filed in connection with the incident, Delhi Police reportedly received confidential inputs suggesting that the accused might attempt to leave the Delhi-NCR region and go into hiding. Taking suo motu action, the police promptly traced and arrested the four individuals,” a senior police official said.

The video has also been widely circulated on social media, including by handles associated with various political figures and organisations, such as the Indian Youth Congress, AISA and the CJP.

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Sakshi Chand
Sakshi Chand
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Sakshi Chand is an Assistant Editor at The Indian Express, based in New Delhi. With over a decade of experience in investigative journalism, she is a leading voice on crime, the prison system, and institutional governance in the National Capital. Professional Background Specialization: Her reporting focus includes high-stakes crime, national security, prison reforms, and traffic governance. Key Coverage: She has been on the frontlines of major events such as the 2G spectrum case, the 2020 North-East Delhi riots, and communal clashes across Uttar Pradesh (Kasganj, Aligarh). Earlier Career: Before joining The Indian Express, she was a reporter for The Times of India. Personal Interests: Outside of her career in journalism, Sakshi is a National-level basketball player and coach, bringing a unique sporting discipline to her professional life. Major Recent Coverage (Late 2025) Her reporting in the latter half of 2025 has been dominated by a major terror investigation and administrative accountability: 1. The Red Fort Blast Investigation Throughout November and December 2025, Sakshi led the coverage of a car explosion near Delhi's Red Fort: Forensic Breakthroughs: She reported on the use of TATP and ammonium nitrate in the IED and identified the shops where raw materials were sourced (Nov 14-16, 2025). The "i20 Route": She meticulously tracked the journey of the vehicle used in the blast, tracing it to a Pulwama-based resident who entered Delhi via the Badarpur toll plaza (Nov 12, 2025). Victim Support: She recently reported on the Delhi Police providing a list of damaged vehicle owners to the Finance Ministry to expedite insurance claims for those caught in the blast (Dec 4, 2025). 2. Crime & Police Accountability "Crackdown on Extortion Gangs": In December 2025, she reported on a syndicate that was blackmailing traffic cops. Following five arrests, the Special CP directed officers to report all such attempts (Dec 12, 2025). "Corruption in the Ranks": She covered the arrest of five Delhi Police personnel by the Vigilance branch following a wave of public complaints (May 19, 2025). Cold Cases & International Murders: She has extensively tracked the case of a man who allegedly killed his wife in London and fled to India, reporting on his "Proclaimed Offender" status and the denial of his anticipatory bail (May 2025). 3. Governance & Public Policy "13,000 Homes for 90,000 Cops": A data-driven feature on why the majority of Delhi Police personnel are forced to live on rent despite the city's housing projects (May 4, 2025). Traffic Decongestion: Using her interest in urban logistics, she detailed how the Traffic Police eased congestion on Vikas Marg by switching off signals and creating U-turns (April 2, 2025). Signature Style Sakshi Chand is known for a data-driven and investigative approach. She frequently uses forensic reports, CCTV analysis, and administrative data to go beyond the "official version" of a crime story. Her work in prison reporting is particularly noted for highlighting the legal and humanitarian conditions of foreign detention centers and local jails. ... Read More

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