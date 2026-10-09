CJP protest in Delhi: 600 low-floor buses, cops wearing body cameras in security plan
The multi-layered security plan divides the city into 23 zones, with deployment of senior officers, border pickets, and reserve forces to prevent protesters from converging on Lutyens’ Delhi and other sensitive locations.
Around 600 low-floor buses to speed up the movement of detained protesters and police personnel wearing body-worn cameras to record interactions with protesters – these are among the measures Delhi Police has put in place as the Cockroach Janata Party (CJP) insists on going ahead with its proposed protest at Jantar Mantar on Saturday despite being denied permission.
The multi-layered security plan divides the city into 23 zones, with deployment of senior officers, border pickets, and reserve forces to prevent protesters from converging on Lutyens’ Delhi and other sensitive locations. The emphasis, officers added, is on preventing an unauthorised gathering while exercising maximum restraint in dealing with protesters.
At the heart of the arrangement is a strengthened security grid around New Delhi district, where Jantar Mantar is located. Around 22 officers of Deputy Commissioner of Police-rank are being deployed in the district to supervise arrangements at key locations and respond to emerging situations. A substantial number of women police personnel will also be deployed to manage crowds.
Low-floor buses, having a lower boarding height than conventional buses, will help police personnel push detained protesters into the vehicle. The arrangement is intended to facilitate their movement from pickets and other locations, said sources. According to officers, each picket will have buses available alongside personnel from a reserve force.
Body cameras at flashpoints
Police personnel wearing body-worn cameras will be deployed at identified flashpoints and pickets to record their interactions and protesters, said officers. The footage is intended to provide a record of enforcement during the operation and ensure accountability in the handling of crowds. Delhi Police has recently procured additional body-worn cameras for its personnel.
Central and South districts, due to their proximity with the New Delhi district, have drawn up deployment plans covering strategic locations – Flag Point on Mahatma Gandhi Marg, A Point, base of R S Flyover, Minto Bridge red light, Chitragupt Road, Chelmsford Road, Rani Jhansi Road, Hanuman Mandir near Hanuman statue and Shanker Road.
According to the plan, inspectors, platoons, and sections of male and female personnel will be deployed, with additional forces available for reinforcement. The personnel will be deployed across shifts to maintain a sustained presence during the day and night.
Further, inter-district pickets are being established between Central and New Delhi districts and at connecting points involving South, South-East and South-West districts. Particular attention is being given to routes connecting South Delhi, with checks planned along Lodhi Road, Africa Avenue, Mathura Road, Ashoka Road and other routes leading towards sensitive locations.
Security personnel will verify the purpose of travel at checking points. Only people with valid reasons to enter restricted areas will be permitted through the checking points, subject to the applicable restrictions, said officers.
Delhi Police has identified around 30 temporary detention facilities, including police stations, police buildings and sports complexes in Dwarka, Bawana, Kanjhawala, Narela and parts of East Delhi, said officers. These include Rajiv Gandhi Sports Complex, Chhatrasal Stadium and Yamuna Sports Complex. The facilities will accommodate detainees during the operation.
Also, police teams are taking preventive action against individuals suspected of mobilising protesters or arranging logistical support for the demonstration.
Sakshi Chand is an Assistant Editor at The Indian Express, based in New Delhi. With over a decade of experience in investigative journalism, she is a leading voice on crime, the prison system, and institutional governance in the National Capital.
Professional Background
Specialization: Her reporting focus includes high-stakes crime, national security, prison reforms, and traffic governance.
Key Coverage: She has been on the frontlines of major events such as the 2G spectrum case, the 2020 North-East Delhi riots, and communal clashes across Uttar Pradesh (Kasganj, Aligarh).
Earlier Career: Before joining The Indian Express, she was a reporter for The Times of India.
Personal Interests: Outside of her career in journalism, Sakshi is a National-level basketball player and coach, bringing a unique sporting discipline to her professional life.
Major Recent Coverage (Late 2025)
Her reporting in the latter half of 2025 has been dominated by a major terror investigation and administrative accountability:
1. The Red Fort Blast Investigation
Throughout November and December 2025, Sakshi led the coverage of a car explosion near Delhi's Red Fort:
Forensic Breakthroughs: She reported on the use of TATP and ammonium nitrate in the IED and identified the shops where raw materials were sourced (Nov 14-16, 2025).
The "i20 Route": She meticulously tracked the journey of the vehicle used in the blast, tracing it to a Pulwama-based resident who entered Delhi via the Badarpur toll plaza (Nov 12, 2025).
Victim Support: She recently reported on the Delhi Police providing a list of damaged vehicle owners to the Finance Ministry to expedite insurance claims for those caught in the blast (Dec 4, 2025).
2. Crime & Police Accountability
"Crackdown on Extortion Gangs": In December 2025, she reported on a syndicate that was blackmailing traffic cops. Following five arrests, the Special CP directed officers to report all such attempts (Dec 12, 2025).
"Corruption in the Ranks": She covered the arrest of five Delhi Police personnel by the Vigilance branch following a wave of public complaints (May 19, 2025).
Cold Cases & International Murders: She has extensively tracked the case of a man who allegedly killed his wife in London and fled to India, reporting on his "Proclaimed Offender" status and the denial of his anticipatory bail (May 2025).
3. Governance & Public Policy
"13,000 Homes for 90,000 Cops": A data-driven feature on why the majority of Delhi Police personnel are forced to live on rent despite the city's housing projects (May 4, 2025).
Traffic Decongestion: Using her interest in urban logistics, she detailed how the Traffic Police eased congestion on Vikas Marg by switching off signals and creating U-turns (April 2, 2025).
Signature Style
Sakshi Chand is known for a data-driven and investigative approach. She frequently uses forensic reports, CCTV analysis, and administrative data to go beyond the "official version" of a crime story. Her work in prison reporting is particularly noted for highlighting the legal and humanitarian conditions of foreign detention centers and local jails. ... Read More