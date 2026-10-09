CJP protest in Delhi: 600 low-floor buses, cops wearing body cameras in security plan

Around 600 low-floor buses to speed up the movement of detained protesters and police personnel wearing body-worn cameras to record interactions with protesters – these are among the measures Delhi Police has put in place as the Cockroach Janata Party (CJP) insists on going ahead with its proposed protest at Jantar Mantar on Saturday despite being denied permission.

The multi-layered security plan divides the city into 23 zones, with deployment of senior officers, border pickets, and reserve forces to prevent protesters from converging on Lutyens’ Delhi and other sensitive locations. The emphasis, officers added, is on preventing an unauthorised gathering while exercising maximum restraint in dealing with protesters.

At the heart of the arrangement is a strengthened security grid around New Delhi district, where Jantar Mantar is located. Around 22 officers of Deputy Commissioner of Police-rank are being deployed in the district to supervise arrangements at key locations and respond to emerging situations. A substantial number of women police personnel will also be deployed to manage crowds.

Story continues below. Subscribe to see fewer ads.

Low-floor buses

Low-floor buses, having a lower boarding height than conventional buses, will help police personnel push detained protesters into the vehicle. The arrangement is intended to facilitate their movement from pickets and other locations, said sources. According to officers, each picket will have buses available alongside personnel from a reserve force.

Body cameras at flashpoints

Police personnel wearing body-worn cameras will be deployed at identified flashpoints and pickets to record their interactions and protesters, said officers. The footage is intended to provide a record of enforcement during the operation and ensure accountability in the handling of crowds. Delhi Police has recently procured additional body-worn cameras for its personnel.

Also Read | Mobile internet blackout in central Delhi from tonight for anti-EC stir

Border pickets and movement checks

Story continues below this ad

Central and South districts, due to their proximity with the New Delhi district, have drawn up deployment plans covering strategic locations – Flag Point on Mahatma Gandhi Marg, A Point, base of R S Flyover, Minto Bridge red light, Chitragupt Road, Chelmsford Road, Rani Jhansi Road, Hanuman Mandir near Hanuman statue and Shanker Road.

According to the plan, inspectors, platoons, and sections of male and female personnel will be deployed, with additional forces available for reinforcement. The personnel will be deployed across shifts to maintain a sustained presence during the day and night.

Further, inter-district pickets are being established between Central and New Delhi districts and at connecting points involving South, South-East and South-West districts. Particular attention is being given to routes connecting South Delhi, with checks planned along Lodhi Road, Africa Avenue, Mathura Road, Ashoka Road and other routes leading towards sensitive locations.

Security personnel will verify the purpose of travel at checking points. Only people with valid reasons to enter restricted areas will be permitted through the checking points, subject to the applicable restrictions, said officers.

Story continues below this ad

30 temporary detention centres

Delhi Police has identified around 30 temporary detention facilities, including police stations, police buildings and sports complexes in Dwarka, Bawana, Kanjhawala, Narela and parts of East Delhi, said officers. These include Rajiv Gandhi Sports Complex, Chhatrasal Stadium and Yamuna Sports Complex. The facilities will accommodate detainees during the operation.

Also, police teams are taking preventive action against individuals suspected of mobilising protesters or arranging logistical support for the demonstration.