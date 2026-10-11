CJP protest | A city sealed off: Empty roads, barricades and detained protesters

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At 6 am on Saturday, New Delhi resembled a war zone – checkpoints every 200 m, paramilitary troops, riot-control vehicles and an eerie silence. Roads lay deserted as security forces prepared for CJP’s protest demanding the resignation of Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar.
The contrast with CJP’s July 20 ‘Sansad Chalo’ march was stark. Then, barricades had lined Parliament Street, but traffic continued to flow. Police had detained some protesters, but only a bout of violence and a lathicharge were reported. Anyone with a microphone and a camera had a free run, showcasing everything live despite limited Internet connectivity.
This time, every major road leading to Jantar Mantar – Parliament Street, Ashoka Road, Minto Road, Mandi House, Kasturba Gandhi Road and Barakhamba Road – was barricaded. More than 3,000 security personnel were deployed around Parliament Street alone, with two to three layers of barricades and around 100 personnel manning each layer. At no point were more than two to three vehicles allowed on the road.
What stood out were the low-floor buses. Around 20 orange DTC buses and larger private buses stood between Parliament Street and Jantar Mantar, ready to transport detainees to holding facilities.
The security personnel did not wait for violence to break out. Any group of five seen on the road and they were pushed into the buses.
“We predicted that a maximum of 5,000 protesters could reach close to New Delhi. So, we arranged between 60 and 70 buses. Buses were arranged in other areas of Delhi as well,” a police officer said.
By 9 am, police had detained around 250-300 protesters allegedly hiding around Connaught Place, including in public toilets and inside Bangla Sahib Gurdwara. “We found that they had gathered at night and hid to join the protest tomorrow,” a senior officer said.
Journalists face restrictions
Inside the fortified New Delhi area, police checked journalists’ identity cards, sometimes refusing to accept digital credentials. By 4 pm, reports had emerged that journalists from some digital media organisations had been detained.
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Police also issued warnings through loudspeakers. “We request media personnel to not engage with protesters or come in the way of police personnel,” the speaker blared.
With Internet services suspended, visuals of detentions around Connaught Place were uploaded hours after the incidents. Journalists gathered outside Parliament Street police station, searching for Wi-Fi to file their reports.
Women personnel, body cameras
More than 1,500 women Delhi Police personnel were deployed, officers said, alongside five additional companies of women paramilitary personnel. Groups of women officers marched along Parliament Street, Janpath and Ashoka Road, checking IDs and manning barricades.
In a video showing CJP founder Abhijit Dipke being detained from an aircraft, three women police personnel can be seen entering the plane to take him into custody. Women officers were also seen carrying out detentions at the ITO intersection.
Further, several police personnel wore body cameras, another addition to Saturday’s arrangements. “Last time, there were allegations against us for starting violence. We want to record the exchange with a protester,” an officer said.
CM criticises mobilisation
Chief Minister Rekha Gupta criticised the planned protest, accusing the Opposition of disrupting public life.
“Rejected by the citizens of the country, Rahul Gandhi and Arvind Kejriwal, along with their B-team CJP, want to turn Delhi into an arena. Who will take responsibility for the hardships faced by office-going employees, daily-wage laborers who earn a living for their families, and patients trying to reach the hospital? Are your political ambitions bigger than the livelihood, safety, and peace of lakhs of families in Delhi? Be reminded, holding Delhi hostage will not be permitted,” she posted on X.
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