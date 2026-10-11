CJP protest | A city sealed off: Empty roads, barricades and detained protesters

At 6 am on Saturday, New Delhi resembled a war zone – checkpoints every 200 m, paramilitary troops, riot-control vehicles and an eerie silence. Roads lay deserted as security forces prepared for CJP’s protest demanding the resignation of Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar.

The contrast with CJP’s July 20 ‘Sansad Chalo’ march was stark. Then, barricades had lined Parliament Street, but traffic continued to flow. Police had detained some protesters, but only a bout of violence and a lathicharge were reported. Anyone with a microphone and a camera had a free run, showcasing everything live despite limited Internet connectivity.

This time, every major road leading to Jantar Mantar – Parliament Street, Ashoka Road, Minto Road, Mandi House, Kasturba Gandhi Road and Barakhamba Road – was barricaded. More than 3,000 security personnel were deployed around Parliament Street alone, with two to three layers of barricades and around 100 personnel manning each layer. At no point were more than two to three vehicles allowed on the road.