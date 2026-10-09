CJP Protest in Delhi: 2 Namo Bharat stations to remain closed tomorrow

CJP Protest in Delhi: The National Capital Region Transport Corporation (NCRTC) has announced that Sarai Kale Khan and New Ashok Nagar Namo Bharat stations in Delhi will remain closed from 9 pm on October 9 to 10 pm on October 10 amid the scheduled Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) protest in the national capital. Both stations are part of the 82-km-long Delhi-Meerut Namo Bharat corridor.
However, Namo Bharat train services between Anand Vihar in Delhi and Modipuram in Uttar Pradesh will continue to operate as per their regular schedule during this period. NCRTC has advised passengers to plan their journeys accordingly and make alternative arrangements if they need to access the two closed stations.
“This is to advise that Sarai Kale Khan and New Ashok Nagar Namo Bharat stations, in Delhi, will remain closed from 9:00 pm tonight i.e. 09th October 2026 till 10:00 pm on 10thOctober 2026. During this period, Namo Bharat train services between Anand Vihar (Delhi) and Modipuram (UP) stations will continue to operate unhindered as per schedule. Passengers are requested to plan their journeys accordingly,” NCRTC said in a statement.
The Delhi-Meerut Namo Bharat corridor is the country’s first Regional Rapid Transit System (RRTS), built at a cost of around Rs 30,000 crore. The corridor connects Delhi with Meerut in Uttar Pradesh, reducing travel time between the two cities to less than an hour. With 16 stations serving areas such as Sahibabad, Ghaziabad and Modinagar, the corridor has made daily commuting between Meerut and Delhi more convenient for people travelling to the capital for work.
Namo Bharat is a rail-based, high-speed and high-frequency transit system with a design speed of 180 kmph and an average speed of 90 kmph. Stations are located around 10 km away and trains run on frequency of about every 8-10 minutes. Fares range between Rs 20 and Rs 210, while passengers opting for the premium coach will have to pay around 20% more than the standard fare.
Anish Mondal is a journalist with over nine years of experience covering the railways and roadways. Currently a member of the Indianexpress.com editorial team, Anish specializes in high-impact sectors.
Professional Journey
Anish began his career at the public broadcaster Rajya Sabha Television (now Sansad TV), where he developed a foundational understanding of legislative processes and national governance. In 2018, he transitioned to digital financial journalism at FinancialExpress.com, spending nearly six years refining his expertise in market trends and corporate reporting. Before joining The Indian Express in 2025, he served as a key contributor at ETNowNews.com.
Education & Expertise
Anish’s reporting is backed by a rigorous academic background in communication and the humanities:
Master of Journalism and Mass Communication (MJMC) – Apeejay Stya University
Post Graduate Diploma in Journalism and Production (PGTVRJP) – Apeejay Institute of Mass Communication
Bachelor of Arts (English Honours) – University of Calcutta
Areas of Coverage
Connectivity: Detailed reporting on the expansion of Indian Railways and National Highway networks. ... Read More