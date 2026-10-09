CJP Protest in Delhi: 2 Namo Bharat stations to remain closed tomorrow

Delhi CJP Protest: Sarai Kale Khan and New Ashok Nagar Namo Bharat stations in Delhi will remain closed until 10 pm on October 10 amid the CJP protest. (Image: NCRTC)

CJP Protest in Delhi: The National Capital Region Transport Corporation (NCRTC) has announced that Sarai Kale Khan and New Ashok Nagar Namo Bharat stations in Delhi will remain closed from 9 pm on October 9 to 10 pm on October 10 amid the scheduled Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) protest in the national capital. Both stations are part of the 82-km-long Delhi-Meerut Namo Bharat corridor.

However, Namo Bharat train services between Anand Vihar in Delhi and Modipuram in Uttar Pradesh will continue to operate as per their regular schedule during this period. NCRTC has advised passengers to plan their journeys accordingly and make alternative arrangements if they need to access the two closed stations.