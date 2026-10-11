‘Will put hand in your rear’: How Indian Express saw Delhi cops detain students

Indian Express reporters saw police personnel drag several protesters into buses, who were holding placards and chanting slogans as they led a march. (Express Photo by Akriti Kanodia)

Protesters walking towards Jantar Mantar. Security forces swooping in to detain them and pack them off in buses. And one alleged warning.

The capital witnessed protesters swarm the streets again on Sunday despite large-scale detentions a day earlier as the same script played out periodically, with small groups of people appearing on the roads, chanting slogans, only to be packed off into nearby buses by large swathes of police force. The situation remained tense despite the Supreme Court on Sunday telling the Centre to ensure no protesters were illegally detained, and that there was free movement of people.

Indian Express reporters saw police personnel drag several protesters into buses, who were holding placards and chanting slogans as they led a march, demanding the resignation of Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar. One such man alleged he was standing away from the crowd but was forced into a bus and told by a Delhi Police personnel: “I will put my hand in your rear.” At least 30 people were detained in a bus near RK Ashram on the second day of the protest called by the Cockroach Janata Party (CJP), after no person was allowed to reach the designated protest site of Jantar Mantar on October 10.