‘Will put hand in your rear’: How Indian Express saw Delhi cops detain students

Akriti Kanodia is a trainee journalist with a keen interest in law, politics, film and society. ... Read More
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Protesters walking towards Jantar Mantar. Security forces swooping in to detain them and pack them off in buses. And one alleged warning.
The capital witnessed protesters swarm the streets again on Sunday despite large-scale detentions a day earlier as the same script played out periodically, with small groups of people appearing on the roads, chanting slogans, only to be packed off into nearby buses by large swathes of police force. The situation remained tense despite the Supreme Court on Sunday telling the Centre to ensure no protesters were illegally detained, and that there was free movement of people.
Indian Express reporters saw police personnel drag several protesters into buses, who were holding placards and chanting slogans as they led a march, demanding the resignation of Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar. One such man alleged he was standing away from the crowd but was forced into a bus and told by a Delhi Police personnel: “I will put my hand in your rear.” At least 30 people were detained in a bus near RK Ashram on the second day of the protest called by the Cockroach Janata Party (CJP), after no person was allowed to reach the designated protest site of Jantar Mantar on October 10.
Student recounts being manhandled during detention
Reported by: Akriti Kanodia
LIVE updates: https://t.co/Xfd1ddXisa https://t.co/YRQEBcGiI6
— The Indian Express (@IndianExpress) October 11, 2026
Another detainee, who identified himself as Bhavesh Joshi, claimed he was a student heading to his coaching centre and was instead put in the bus against his wishes. Joshi, and two women claimed they were also manhandled. Soon cries of “tanashahi nahi chalegi…SIR band karo (dictatorship will not be allowed..stop SIR), rang out again.
Earlier in the day, the Supreme Court urged the Centre against unlawful detention and asked it to permit free movement of people, while ensuring law and order was maintained.
“Metro and rail facilities shall function normally until and unless regulations require to be imposed keeping in mind disturbance to public order as envisaged under Article 19 (2) of the Constitution,” a bench of Justices Joymalya Bagchi and V Mohana said on Sunday.
While nearly 7,000 people were detained from the Capital on Saturday, most of them were released till late at night. Several opposition leaders, including former chief ministers Arvind Kejriwal, Mamata Banerjee, Pinarayi Vijayan and Manik Sarkar, were also detained while attempting to join the protest.
CJP leaders Abhijeet Dipke, Saurav Das and Ashutosh Ranka were released on Sunday morning.
More than 30,000 police and paramilitary personnel have been deployed in Delhi as part of security arrangements. The Opposition parties and the CJP called for a protest at Jantar Mantar seeking the resignation of Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar over alleged irregularities in the functioning of the Election Commission and Special Intensive Revision of electoral rolls.
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