Hotels asked to turn away guests, CP to be shut: Clampdown ahead of CJP’s protest

Several hotels in Central Delhi have been asked by the Delhi Police to turn away certain guests, including people carrying IDs with Delhi addresses and students and youngsters arriving from outside the Capital in light of the Cockroach Janta Party’s (CJP) call for protest on October 10 against the Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar.

The New Delhi Traders Association (NDTA) has also issued an advisory asking shops, offices and restaurants in Connaught Place to remain closed on Saturday as a precautionary measure ahead of the protest at Jantar Mantar.

Hotels asked to refuse service at Paharganj

At least six hotels in Paharganj, a busy accommodation hub near New Delhi Railway Station that caters to students, backpackers, families and other travellers looking for affordable rooms were asked to refuse service to young guests from other states and people from Delhi. The neighbourhood is around 3-4 km from Jantar Mantar, where the protest is expected to take place on Saturday.