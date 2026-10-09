Hotels asked to turn away guests, CP to be shut: Clampdown ahead of CJP’s protest

Hotel owners said they had received instructions from police personnel or messages circulated among hotel owners’ groups regarding restrictions on accommodating guests ahead of the protest.

Written by: Mishal Mussaddique
3 min readUpdated: Oct 9, 2026 08:21 PM IST
Delhi Police have heightened security across Lutyens Delhi, deploying extra force (Express Photo By Amit Mehra)Delhi Police have heightened security across Lutyens Delhi, deploying extra force (Express Photo By Amit Mehra)
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Several hotels in Central Delhi have been asked by the Delhi Police to turn away certain guests, including people carrying IDs with Delhi addresses and students and youngsters arriving from outside the Capital in light of the Cockroach Janta Party’s (CJP) call for protest on October 10 against the Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar.

The New Delhi Traders Association (NDTA) has also issued an advisory asking shops, offices and restaurants in Connaught Place to remain closed on Saturday as a precautionary measure ahead of the protest at Jantar Mantar.

Hotels asked to refuse service at Paharganj

At least six hotels in Paharganj, a busy accommodation hub near New Delhi Railway Station that caters to students, backpackers, families and other travellers looking for affordable rooms were asked to refuse service to young guests from other states and people from Delhi. The neighbourhood is around 3-4 km from Jantar Mantar, where the protest is expected to take place on Saturday.

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Hotel owners said they had received instructions from police personnel or messages circulated among hotel owners’ groups regarding restrictions on accommodating guests ahead of the protest.

At Hotel De Cruise, the manager said, “Two beat officers visited the premises on Wednesday and instructed them not to provide rooms to youngsters and students arriving from outside the state. We were also asked to inform the police if such guests arrive”

Hotel Sapna reported a similar visit by police officers on Wednesday and said it was complying with the instructions.

At Exotica Inn, staff said they had been told not to accommodate guests carrying IDs with Delhi addresses on Friday.

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A couple alleged that they were turned away from Hotel Metropolis in Paharganj as they carried an ID with a Delhi address. The owner said he received a message in the hotel owners group around 2 pm not to allow guests with Delhi addresses. The couple from Chattarpur said, “We have asked around multiple hotels. None of the hotels in the area were willing to accommodate us because we are from the Capital and have a Delhi address on our IDs.”

Meanwhile, the staff at Hotel Krishna Plaza said, “Instructions had been circulated among hotel owners to refuse service to large groups and follow the prescribed protocol. We are complying with the police.”

NDTA issues notices to CP traders

An “Urgent Advisory Circular” was issued by the NDTA president Atul Bhargava asking all shop owners and office establishments in Connaught Place to remain vigilant and close on October 10. The advisory, addressed to establishments in the area, said the decision was based on advice from the authorities and the “critical situation around CP”.

It described the closure as a “precautionary safety measure” and asked owners and occupiers to cooperate to avoid “any unpleasant situation”, including possible property damage and injuries during the expected protests.

 
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