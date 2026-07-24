Wangchuk broke his fast at midnight. Here’s how the protest site found out

Activist Sonam Wangchuk ended his 26-day hunger strike shortly after midnight, following talks with the Centre, but at the protest site there was little sign of the movement winding down. Hundreds of people streamed out through the barricades even as another long queue waited to enter. Volunteers moved through the crowd handing out food packets, fans and water; doctors sat behind a makeshift medical desk; slogans and songs continued late into the night. A group of protesters had even started an impromptu talent show to keep the crowd engaged.

News of Wangchuk ending his fast did not reach many at the site immediately. With mobile data blocked within a 1.5-km radius of the protest, several supporters learnt of the development only after stepping outside the area; others in line remained unaware. “We went to Jama Masjid to eat,” said Avik, a student at the protest. “We got network there and saw that this had happened. Then we came back.”

Wangchuk had been on an indefinite hunger strike since June 28 at Jantar Mantar, where the Cockroach Janata Party (CJP) has been protesting, demanding the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan over alleged examination irregularities. At around 12.45 am on July 24, he broke his fast in the presence of Union Health Minister J P Nadda and Union Minister Jitendra Singh, after what he described as “long negotiations” with the government. In a post on X, Wangchuk said he had agreed to end the fast “in view of possible violence in the country” and would soon explain the conditions under which the decision was taken.

For many who returned to Jantar Mantar after hearing the news, Wangchuk’s decision did not change why they were there. “I think the limelight should shift away from a centralised personality to the issues, because it is the issues that matter,” said a working professional who had returned to the site. “People can come and go… but it is about the lives of people. It is about 21 lives who are not here with us anymore.” Referring to images of Wangchuk being offered a drink by Nadda, she added, “People who understand politics know what that means.”

Even in the dead of night, volunteers continued guiding the line inside and handing out refreshments. Krishna Yadav, one of the volunteers coordinating supplies, said the protest had been sustained by donations from across the country. “Some people sent medicines, some sent food. With their help, this protest went on,” he said. Asked whether Wangchuk ending his fast would change anything, he said the protest would continue regardless: “We are here 24 hours.”

Supplies, however, have thinned. “Because everything around here has closed, orders are barely coming in,” said Ayush, a friend and fellow student of Avik’s. “If you check delivery apps, this location doesn’t show up anymore. If you put in the location, some other area will show, or nothing will come up at all.”

At one point, a volunteer, sounding weary, told a group of protesters trying to push through: “Koi fayda nahi hai andar jaane ka (There’s no point going inside now).” One of the boys replied, “Koi nahi, hum toh kal bhi yahi honge (It’s okay, we’ll be here tomorrow too).”

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Protesters were far from unanimous on what should happen next. Some said the focus had shifted from Pradhan’s resignation to a broader demand for accountability; others said the original demands stood unchanged. “We have given you a chance to raise your voice in a democracy,” said Vikant, a protester and medical volunteer. “If we are asking, revert with the answer. Say sorry, at least. Come out and say, ‘I made a mistake.’ Then fix it later.”

Another volunteer, who did not want to be named, disagreed. “In a way, the BJP should be ashamed that such a great scientist fasted for 25 days and his demands have still not been fulfilled,” they said. “His body could have been damaged, his organs could have been damaged. I’m happy that he has broken his fast, but I’m sad that the government isn’t even ashamed that someone who made India famous across the world had to go through so much pain and suffering. And for whom? For the children.”

Avik, however, felt the protest would inevitably lose some momentum now that Wangchuk had ended his fast. “The protest may slow down, but it has become bigger than one person,” he said, adding that students had become the face of the movement. “Everyone is a face. Everyone is a leader.”

The protest has developed a life of its own. Even as the Centre concluded its long negotiations with Wangchuk, the hope — and the agitation — of the protesters at Jantar Mantar remains to be addressed.