‘Inquilab Zindabad… Satta ke galiyaron mein’: At CJP’s first protest, protesters gather outside Parliament Street station

The view outside the Parliament Street as CJP followers gather for a protest demanding the resignation of Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan. (Express Photo)

For most 17-year-olds, a Saturday morning means sleeping in, scrolling through Instagram, or squeezing in a few extra hours of coaching classes. Aarav has chosen something else. Standing outside Parliament Street police station, sweat already gathering on his forehead in the June heat, the Class 12 student from Noida waits for a protest to begin.

In less than a year, he will sit for the NEET examination. Today, that uncertainty has brought him here.

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“What has happened with the exams has scared me. I don’t want to go through it,” he says, glancing towards a growing cluster of television cameras and police personnel.