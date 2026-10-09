Car checks, eye on food orders & hotels: Noida, Faridabad on alert for CJP protest

While the Delhi Police has imposed extensive curbs ahead of the Cockroach Janta Party’s protest on October 10, police in Noida and Faridabad are tightening security along their borders with the capital.
The CJP and All India Students’ Association have jointly called for the protest against Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar.
Heavy police deployment at prominent borders
In Noida, two key crossings — the Chilla border and the Delhi-Noida Direct Flyway — will see heavy police deployment. Vehicles will be stopped to check the number of passengers, whether they are young and whether they are carrying posters or banners, a senior police officer said.
A police officer told The Indian Express that personnel would make evening rounds at small rental accommodations, including OYO hotels and Airbnb properties near the Noida-Delhi borders, to check whether large groups were staying there and what had brought them to the area.
“We have also reached out to Residents’ Welfare Associations and colleges to tell them about the restrictions imposed,” an officer said.
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Another senior officer said the police were closely monitoring the situation after permission for the Jantar Mantar protest was denied, amid concerns that protesters could move to Noida to demonstrate.
The barricading and deployment are preventive measures to maintain law and order and to regulate the movement of groups suspected to be heading towards Delhi for the demonstration, the officer said.
In Gurgaon, police officers said no checkpoints had been set up and no additional border checks were being carried out. Sonipat Police also said routine checks were continuing, with no special arrangements in place.
Abhimanyu Hazarika is a Senior Correspondent with The Indian Express, based in Gurgaon. He covers southern Haryana.
Education
- Post-Graduate Diploma in Print Media, Asian College of Journalism (Class of 2020)
- B.A. (Hons) Liberal Arts with a major in Political Science, Symbiosis School for Liberal Arts (Class of 2019)
Professional Experience
Before joining The Indian Express, he worked with Bar & Bench (legal journalism) and Frontline magazine, where he developed experience in court reporting, legal analysis, and long-form investigative features.
Reporting Interests
His work centres on civic accountability, environmental policy, urban infrastructure and culture, crime and law enforcement, and their intersections with politics and governance in and around Gurgaon.
Recent Coverage (2025)
- Crime: Reported on the recovery of 350 kg of explosives and an AK-47 from a rented house in Faridabad, linked to the 2025 Red Fort car explosion case (November 11, 2025).
- Environmental policy: Covered protests outside a Haryana minister’s residence against a Supreme Court order that environmentalists argue could allow mining and real estate development on large parts of the Aravalli hills (December 21, 2025).
- Pollution control measures: Co-authored coverage of the Rekha Gupta government’s enforcement of vehicle restrictions at Delhi-NCR borders (December 21, 2025).
- Road safety and infrastructure: Examined response lapses in the Delhi-Mumbai Expressway hit-and-run case and ongoing investigations into high-speed road crimes in Gurugram.
- Animal welfare policy: Reported on concerns regarding the low budget allocated for stray dog sterilization by the Municipal Corporation of Gurugram (November 30, 2025).
- Urban culture: Featured the social media-driven popularity of a new Magnolia Bakery outlet in Gurugram (December 15, 2025).
Contact
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