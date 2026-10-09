Car checks, eye on food orders & hotels: Noida, Faridabad on alert for CJP protest

While the Delhi Police has imposed extensive curbs ahead of the Cockroach Janta Party’s protest on October 10, police in Noida and Faridabad are tightening security along their borders with the capital.

The CJP and All India Students’ Association have jointly called for the protest against Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar.

Heavy police deployment at prominent borders

In Noida, two key crossings — the Chilla border and the Delhi-Noida Direct Flyway — will see heavy police deployment. Vehicles will be stopped to check the number of passengers, whether they are young and whether they are carrying posters or banners, a senior police officer said.

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In Faridabad, senior police officials said eight checkpoints have been set up across key border routes including Badarpur border, Pul Pehladpur, the Shooting Range border, and Mangar Chowk.

Each checkpoint will be manned by 30 police personnel, with deployment in 12-hour shifts from 10 am to 10 pm to monitor vehicular movement towards the capital, officials said.

Each border post will also be led by an Inspector-rank officer and will function under the direct supervision of the jurisdictional Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP).

“We have put the posts on our own as a law and order measure, not due to any request from the Delhi Police,” a Faridabad police spokesperson said.

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Metro stations, railway stations under watch

Police personnel will be deployed at the Noida Sector 15 and Sector 16 Metro stations, among others, to look for large crowds travelling together, the officer added.

“We are also looking out for crowds at railway stations and bus stops, if the protesters are travelling through them,” the official added.

Bulk food orders under scrutiny

The officer said they will check if small eateries and cloud kitchens in Noida are getting bulk orders and from where.

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During the month-long protest at Jantar Mantar in July this year, bulk orders were placed by and for protesters through online food delivery apps such as Swiggy and Zomato, as well as local outlets.

Police to check hotels, rental stays

A police officer told The Indian Express that personnel would make evening rounds at small rental accommodations, including OYO hotels and Airbnb properties near the Noida-Delhi borders, to check whether large groups were staying there and what had brought them to the area.

“We have also reached out to Residents’ Welfare Associations and colleges to tell them about the restrictions imposed,” an officer said.

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Another senior officer said the police were closely monitoring the situation after permission for the Jantar Mantar protest was denied, amid concerns that protesters could move to Noida to demonstrate.

The barricading and deployment are preventive measures to maintain law and order and to regulate the movement of groups suspected to be heading towards Delhi for the demonstration, the officer said.

In Gurgaon, police officers said no checkpoints had been set up and no additional border checks were being carried out. Sonipat Police also said routine checks were continuing, with no special arrangements in place.