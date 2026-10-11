Amid stir against election chief, protester thrashed, stones thrown at bus of detainees

Even as the movement remained restricted in the Capital amid stringent security checks following a protest call by the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) and All India Students’ Association (AISA) against Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar, tense moments unfolded near Palika Bazar in New Delhi on Saturday.

“Long live Delhi Police! Long live Gyanesh Kumar!”: a group of 20 people raised slogans as they surrounded a young protester around 2 pm and started beating him. “We’ll slap anyone who abuses (Prime Minister Narendra) Modi. Gyanesh Kumar should be awarded the Bharat Ratna, and if Delhi Police are beating people, they’re doing the right thing,” said one of the group members.