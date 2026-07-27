RAF man fired 7 rounds from pellet gun, 5 hit protesters during CJP’s Parliament march: Probe

The Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) is learnt to have found that a person from its Rapid Action Force (RAF), who was deployed in Connaught Place area during the July 20 protest march to Parliament, fired at least seven rounds from his pellet gun. Five rounds hit protesters, while two struck the ground, sources told The Indian Express.
After examining log entries made by RAF personnel, it emerged that a total of seven pellet rounds had been fired by one RAF person in Connaught Place, said a source. “Five of the rounds hit the protesters and two hit the ground. The rounds were fired after protesters attacked security personnel and started pelting stones,” the source said.
When contacted, DG (CRPF) Gyanendra Pratap Singh reiterated his earlier statement: “Now, since the agitation has been called off, and assembled people have dispersed, we would make a professional post-event assessment, like we do after every major assignment, and then let you know the view of the Force headquarter.”
Queries sent to RAF Inspector General Seema Dhundhia and the CRPF spokesperson did not elicit any response.
Irshad Shaikh at Lady Hardinge Hospital with Union Minister J P Nadda. (PTI/File Photo)
On Sunday, The Indian Express reported that Dhundhia was learnt to have told personnel that the “force gradient” adopted for crowd control during the July 20 protest march was not in accordance with prescribed standards and RAF training. The observation came after an internal review flagged serious operational lapses.
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In the context of policing, a force gradient refers to the different levels of force that police may use, depending on the threat or resistance they face.
Dhundhia held a video conference on July 22 with company commanders and commandants deployed in Delhi. “The meeting reviewed the role, deployment and conduct of RAF personnel during the protest at Jantar Mantar and the Sansad Chalo march. A series of corrective measures were laid down for future law and order duties,” a source said.
“Officers were instructed that force must be used only to the extent necessary, and in a judicious, fair, balanced and sensitive manner. They were also told that before using force, personnel should issue necessary warnings and follow graded crowd-control measures such as lathicharge, tear smoke and other approved methods, depending on the situation,” the source said.
Mahender Singh Manral is an Assistant Editor with the national bureau of The Indian Express. He is known for his impactful and breaking stories. He covers the Ministry of Home Affairs, Investigative Agencies, National Investigative Agency, Central Bureau of Investigation, Law Enforcement Agencies, Paramilitary Forces, and internal security.
Prior to this, Manral had extensively reported on city-based crime stories along with that he also covered the anti-corruption branch of the Delhi government for a decade. He is known for his knack for News and a detailed understanding of stories. He also worked with Mail Today as a senior correspondent for eleven months. He has also worked with The Pioneer for two years where he was exclusively covering crime beat.
During his initial days of the career he also worked with The Statesman newspaper in the national capital, where he was entrusted with beats like crime, education, and the Delhi Jal Board. A graduate in Mass Communication, Manral is always in search of stories that impact lives. ... Read More