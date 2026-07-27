RAF man fired 7 rounds from pellet gun, 5 hit protesters during CJP’s Parliament march: Probe

The Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) is learnt to have found that a person from its Rapid Action Force (RAF), who was deployed in Connaught Place area during the July 20 protest march to Parliament, fired at least seven rounds from his pellet gun. Five rounds hit protesters, while two struck the ground, sources told The Indian Express.

As reported by The Indian Express earlier, the CRPF had initiated an inquiry into whether pellet guns were used by RAF personnel during the crackdown on protesters.

At least three persons were treated in hospitals for pellet gun injuries sustained during the protest march — Irshad Sheikh, 25, who works in Gurgaon; Sahil Lochab, 19, a Delhi University student, and a 28-year-old journalist with Outlook magazine.