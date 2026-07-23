ADCP removed from Jantar Mantar after video of him slapping female protester goes viral

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A day after videos allegedly showing Additional DCP (North East District) Sandeep Lamba slapping a female protester at the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) protest at Jantar Mantar on Monday was widely circulating on social media, the officer has been removed from the protest site and has been asked to go back to his station of posting, police sources said on Wednesday.
Lamba, a Delhi, Andaman and Nicobar Islands Police Service (DANIPS) officer gained limelight on Monday, the day CJP-led march to Parliament ran into police and security personnel, who used lathi-charge and tear gas shells to dispel them. Amid police crackdown on the protest on Monday, Lamba was allegedly seen slapping a female protester, triggering widespread backlash.
Meanwhile, at a hearing at Delhi High Court on Wednesday, flagging police excesses on July 20, senior advocate Gopal Sankaranarayanan mentioned additional DCP Lamba’s misconduct as captured in publicly available videos. “The video shows specifically ADCP Sandeep Lamba – that is his name, his badge is captured – slapping a woman who is standing on the side and doing nothing. Let’s not be scared to name our thugs in uniform when they deserve to be named. He should be summoned here and asked to be accountable for his actions. It was completely unprovoked. These are the people we put in charge of our police to protect us,” Sankaranarayanan told the court.
The Delhi Police, meanwhile, has lodged an FIR after two RAF personnel were allegedly attacked by protesters at the intersection of Tolstoy Marg and Parliament Street around 10 pm on Tuesday.
Police said a group of protesters was raising slogans and standing at the intersection when a few RAF personnel attempted to cross the road.
A 35-second video circulating on social media shows two RAF personnel being attacked by a crowd. One officer falls onto the road and is kicked and punched by several people before others intervene and pull him to safety. The injured personnel were taken to a hospital and are undergoing treatment, police said. An FIR has been registered under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita.
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