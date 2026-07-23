ADCP removed from Jantar Mantar after video of him slapping female protester goes viral

Meanwhile, at a hearing at Delhi High Court on Wednesday, flagging police excesses on July 20, senior advocate Gopal Sankaranarayanan mentioned additional DCP Lamba’s misconduct as captured in publicly available videos.

A day after videos allegedly showing Additional DCP (North East District) Sandeep Lamba slapping a female protester at the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) protest at Jantar Mantar on Monday was widely circulating on social media, the officer has been removed from the protest site and has been asked to go back to his station of posting, police sources said on Wednesday.

Lamba, a Delhi, Andaman and Nicobar Islands Police Service (DANIPS) officer gained limelight on Monday, the day CJP-led march to Parliament ran into police and security personnel, who used lathi-charge and tear gas shells to dispel them. Amid police crackdown on the protest on Monday, Lamba was allegedly seen slapping a female protester, triggering widespread backlash.