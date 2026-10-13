Narrow lane, locked gate: Route CJP members took to enter barricaded Jantar Mantar

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On Monday night, Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) members allegedly conducted a reconnaissance of the Jantar Mantar area to find a way into the protest site, which remained barricaded, police sources said.
Police personnel were deployed on both sides of Jantar Mantar Road. But a narrow lane behind the Janata Dal (United) office, which connects to Janpath Lane, was relatively lightly guarded, sources said, claiming that the CJP was aware of this.
On Monday, a group of 14 — including leaders Ashutosh Ranka, Saurav Das and Ajinkya Shinde — allegedly used the lane to reach the JD(U) office premises and climbed over its locked iron gate to enter the Jantar Mantar site, said police sources. Once inside, they raised slogans and waved the Tricolour before being detained.
The CJP also shared a video of the incident on social media. Ranka was carrying the national flag, while other CJP members raised slogans of “Bharat Mata Ki Jai” and “Inquilab Zindabad”.
The 14 members were taken to Jafrabad police station, around 40 km away, where they have remained in detention since the morning.
The action came after the Delhi Police announced on Monday that Jantar Mantar is no longer a “designated site” for protests, while CJP had given the police a 24-hour ultimatum to allot a date to hold an agitation against Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar at the site.
Speaking to The Indian Express, advocate Pushp Sharma, who is representing the detained members, said he had been trying to contact police officers since morning to find out where they were being held and whether they would be formally arrested or released.
Sharma said he had been in touch with Ranka around the time of the detention. “However, in his last message, he said their phones were being taken away. Since then, I have been trying to contact them but their phones are switched off,” Sharma said.
He said police officers told him that the group had not been arrested but cited their detention as the reason they were not being allowed to meet their lawyers.
Police, however, are yet to take a final call on the next course of action. Officials are reportedly considering whether to register an FIR, initiate further investigation or continue the detention.
Ranka and Das were released on Sunday following 24 hours in preventive detention. Their release was subject to a condition that they would not engage in any activity that could disturb public peace for one year.
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