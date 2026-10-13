Narrow lane, locked gate: Route CJP members took to enter barricaded Jantar Mantar

Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) chief spokesperson Saurav Das, national spokesperson Ashutosh Ranka, and other supporters inside a police bus after being detained for entering Jantar Mantar despite heavy barricading and a strong security presence, in New Delhi. (PTI Photo)

On Monday night, Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) members allegedly conducted a reconnaissance of the Jantar Mantar area to find a way into the protest site, which remained barricaded, police sources said.

Police personnel were deployed on both sides of Jantar Mantar Road. But a narrow lane behind the Janata Dal (United) office, which connects to Janpath Lane, was relatively lightly guarded, sources said, claiming that the CJP was aware of this.

On Monday, a group of 14 — including leaders Ashutosh Ranka, Saurav Das and Ajinkya Shinde — allegedly used the lane to reach the JD(U) office premises and climbed over its locked iron gate to enter the Jantar Mantar site, said police sources. Once inside, they raised slogans and waved the Tricolour before being detained.