Tolstoy Road, Shangri La: Delhi locks down July protest ‘hotspots’ ahead of CJP march

The Delhi Police has barricaded the stretches where the July 20 Cockroach Janta Party march turned violent.

Written by: Pragynesh
3 min readUpdated: Oct 9, 2026 06:27 PM IST
Traffic police personnel have placed a barricade in the middle of the road to allow only one vehicle to pass at a time.Traffic police personnel have placed a barricade in the middle of the road to allow only one vehicle to pass at a time. (Express Photo by Praveen Khanna)
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Tolstoy Road, Shangri La roundabout, and Ashoka Road, which became hotspots of violence during the Cockroach Janta Party’s July 20 ‘Sansad Chalo’ march, have been heavily barricaded ahead of its October 10 call for another demonstration, this time demanding the resignation of Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar.

These stretches are among more than 37 blocking points across the New Delhi district, each assigned to a specific district or unit, The Indian Express has learnt.

Tolstoy Road

The stretch has 10 barricades, and over 30 paramilitary personnel guarding it. No one is allowed to enter.

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“It has been sealed since October 2,” a Rapid Action Force (RAF) personnel told The Indian Express.

Some of the first instances of violence on July 20 took place here. As security personnel charged at protesters with lathis when they tried to break out, the crowd spread across Janpath. Deputy Commissioner of Police Sachin Sharma had to reach Janpath with a loudspeaker, urging protesters to leave the area.

Police and anti-riot forces eventually resorted to lathicharge, tear gas and water cannons across several stretches, including Ashoka Road, Janpath, Raisina Road, Dr Rajendra Prasad Road and Feroze Shah Road.

Also Read | Car checks, eye on food orders & hotels: Noida, Faridabad on alert for CJP protest

Shangri La roundabout

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At the roundabout near the Shangri-La hotel, the road towards Parliament Street police station has been heavily barricaded.

Traffic police personnel have placed a barricade in the middle of the road to allow only one vehicle to pass at a time. Every car is being checked, including those with blue number plates.

At this roundabout on July 20, protesters had gathered to escape police lathis and tear gas. By evening, the whole roundabout was filled, with some protesters allegedly pelting stones towards the hotel and security forces firing tear gases from the middle of the roundabout.

Also Read | CJP Protest in Delhi: 2 Namo Bharat stations to remain closed tomorrow

Ashoka Road

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Barricades and police vans have now been placed to restrict entry.

The road had become the site of another march on July 20, after the CJP called for a dharna near the Police Headquarters.

Police vehicles were also vandalised at several points along Ashoka Road that day. Protesters smashed the windshields and mirrors of SUVs used by assistant commissioners of police and climbed atop police buses.

On Thursday, Delhi Police Commissioner Anurag Kumar had met senior officers at the Police Headquarters to finalise the strategy. “It was first decided not to grant any permission for anyone to hold any kind of dharna or protest at Jantar Mantar on October 10. All district heads were directed to set up special detention centres in their districts and to stop all protestors within their own districts only,” a senior officer said.

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Acting on those directions, police have checked hotels and guesthouses across the national capital and instructed them not to take in new visitors who appear to be arriving for the protest. “They have also been asked to inform local police if they spot someone suspicious,” the officer added.

 
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