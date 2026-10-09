Tolstoy Road, Shangri La: Delhi locks down July protest ‘hotspots’ ahead of CJP march

Traffic police personnel have placed a barricade in the middle of the road to allow only one vehicle to pass at a time. (Express Photo by Praveen Khanna)

Tolstoy Road, Shangri La roundabout, and Ashoka Road, which became hotspots of violence during the Cockroach Janta Party’s July 20 ‘Sansad Chalo’ march, have been heavily barricaded ahead of its October 10 call for another demonstration, this time demanding the resignation of Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar.

These stretches are among more than 37 blocking points across the New Delhi district, each assigned to a specific district or unit, The Indian Express has learnt.

Tolstoy Road

The stretch has 10 barricades, and over 30 paramilitary personnel guarding it. No one is allowed to enter.

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“It has been sealed since October 2,” a Rapid Action Force (RAF) personnel told The Indian Express.