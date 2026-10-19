CJP leaders’ custody deadline nears, Delhi Police may seek extension

The Delhi Police will likely seek further custody of Cockroach Janata Party (CJP) co-convenors Saurav Das and Ashutosh Ranka as they believe that the duo will disrupt ‘peace and tranquility’ once out, The Indian Express has learnt.

The two are due to be produced before the Special Executive Magistrate (SEM) court at Mandir Marg police station around 2 pm on Monday after spending five days in judicial custody. They were arrested on October 14 for allegedly breaching security and entering Jantar Mantar during protests against the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls.

A source in the Delhi Police said that considering that Ranka and Das gave protest calls despite filing bonds and agreeing to not do any such protests for a period of one year, they would ask the court to extend their detention.