CJP leaders’ custody deadline nears, Delhi Police may seek extension

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The Delhi Police will likely seek further custody of Cockroach Janata Party (CJP) co-convenors Saurav Das and Ashutosh Ranka as they believe that the duo will disrupt ‘peace and tranquility’ once out, The Indian Express has learnt.
The two are due to be produced before the Special Executive Magistrate (SEM) court at Mandir Marg police station around 2 pm on Monday after spending five days in judicial custody. They were arrested on October 14 for allegedly breaching security and entering Jantar Mantar during protests against the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls.
A source in the Delhi Police said that considering that Ranka and Das gave protest calls despite filing bonds and agreeing to not do any such protests for a period of one year, they would ask the court to extend their detention.
Sources claimed that the police will also seek permission to initiate an inquiry into threat messages sent to the SEM hearing the case. Based on his complaint to police, an FIR was lodged in New Delhi district under sections of criminal intimidation.
Spokesperson and legal adviser to CJP, Ratna Singh, wrote in an X post earlier today that the SEM hearing is scheduled for 2 pm and that she hopes that the duo would be released.
On Sunday, she had alleged that the police were deliberately delaying their bail proceedings.
“The hearing in the matter was supposed to happen at 12 pm. But they kept pushing it till evening. After coming into the courtroom at about 5 pm, he (the SEM) said that he is receiving threats. If someone has given you a threat, how is it related to this case? How is it related to us coming here for the past four days? They are not approving the sureties. They are deliberately trying to keep Ashutosh and Saurav inside,” Singh had told reporters at a briefing.
The case
CJP founder Abhijeet Dipke, Das and Ranka had landed in Delhi on October 10 to protest at Jantar Mantar demanding the resignation of Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar. The trio was detained immediately after landing.
The trio were released the next day after filing personal bonds and surety bonds of Rs 50,000 each to keep peace and maintain good behaviour.
On October 14, a group of 14 — including Ranka, Das and CJP’s national organisation in-charge Ajinkya Shinde — allegedly came through a narrow lane behind the Janata Dal (United) office, climbed over a locked iron gate and entered Jantar Mantar, which had been denotified as a protest site.
They unfurled the Tricolour and raised slogans before being detained, said officers.
Two separate cases were registered against the group. One was at Connaught Place police station under sections of disobedience of an order given by a public servant, house trespass, and criminal conspiracy. The second was registered at Parliament Street.