CJP leaders agree to take down posts against Gaurav Bhatia, after court nudge

After the Delhi High Court Thursday orally requested Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) leaders Ashutosh Ranka and Saurav Das to consider taking down alleged defamatory posts against senior advocate and BJP national spokesperson Gaurav Bhatia, the two have agreed to take down the posts within 24 hours.

The proposal by Justice Tushar Rao Gedela was made while hearing a Rs 2 crore defamation suit moved by Bhatia, who sought damages and removal of the alleged defamatory posts.

However, Justice Gedela chastised Bhatia for moving court with his grievance without attempting to mediate off-court. “There are other ways to do this also, you could have contacted them before coming here,” Justice Gedela remarked.