‘No other inmate allowed’: CJP’s Ashutosh Ranka, Saurav Das lodged in Tihar’s high-security wards

Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) leaders Ashutosh Ranka and Saurav Das, arrested for allegedly entering the now-denotified Jantar Mantar protest site without permission earlier this week, have been lodged in separate high-security wards in Delhi’s Tihar Jail, The Indian Express has learnt. The administration has deployed additional personnel outside their cells and directed that they may not be released with other jail inmates during day time, said sources.

The Delhi Police said the two were arrested on October 14 for allegedly making repeated attempts to disturb public peace and violate the law. They were sent to five days of judicial custody in Tihar Jail for repeated violations of law and serious apprehension that, if released on bail, they would again violate the law and instigate others, said police.