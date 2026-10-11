‘Police took our phones for 24 hours, might plant evidence’: CJP leaders after release from detention

Saurav Das, Ashutosh Ranka and Ratna Singh address a presser at Press Club of India after being released from the Police custody. (Express photo by Abhinav Saha)

Hours after being released from Delhi police custody on Sunday, Cockroach Janata Party (CJP) leaders Ashutosh Ranka and Saurav Das claimed that their phones had been seized and held by police for 24 hours while they were in detention, and expressed fears their devices might have been “cloned” or tampered with,

Addressing a press conference in Delhi on Sunday afternoon, Das said that their phones had been seized on Saturday and accused police of failing to follow the prescribed legal procedure for seizing electronic devices, including the preparation of a seizure memo.

“They picked us up as if we were criminals. They took our phones forcibly,” Das alleged, adding that all three of them had been taken to different locations.