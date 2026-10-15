CJP leaders’ arrest: What are bonds under the BNSS? Explaining the legal provisions

The Delhi Police arrested Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) leaders Ashutosh Ranka and Saurav Das on Wednesday, after they entered the denotified Jantar Mantar area, as part of the protest to demand the resignation of Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar, citing “repeated attempts to disturb peace and violate the law”.

Police stated that the two were released on October 10 after furnishing a bond of Rs 50,000 each, with the condition that they would not break the law for at least a year, but later claimed that they had violated the condition of the bond. They were subsequently remanded to five days of judicial custody and sent to Delhi’s Tihar jail.

What are bonds?

In various judgments, the courts have reiterated the legal principle of ‘bail is the rule and jail is the exception’, first delivered by Justice Krishna Iyer in State of Rajasthan, Jaipur vs Balchand in 1977. The law provides for a person booked in a criminal case to be released, usually by imposing conditions, including signing a bond or a bail bond.

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Section 2(1) of the Bharatiya Nagrik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS) defines bond as an undertaking for release, stating that the accused will abide by the conditions set by the court.

Additionally, a bail bond requires a surety along with an undertaking. A surety can be an individual who guarantees that the accused will not breach the bail conditions, or a specified amount of cash that might be forfeited if those conditions are violated.

Under the BNSS provisions, an accused can also be made to sign bonds for keeping peace and good behaviour.

Sections 125 to 143 of Chapter IX of the BNSS – Security for Keeping the Peace and for Good Behaviour – lay down the procedure for these bonds.

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What did the Delhi Police say on the arrests?

On October 10, CJP founder Abhijeet Dipke, Rana and Das were arrested on board the flight at the Delhi airport. The Delhi Police called it a ‘preventive arrest’ under sections 126 and 170 of the BNSS.

Section 170 empowers a police officer to arrest a person likely to commit a cognizable offence where there is reason to believe that the individual is likely to commit such an offence.

They were produced before a magistrate the next day – within 24 hours as required by law.

Section 126 states that when an Executive Magistrate receives information that any person is likely to commit a breach of peace or disturb public tranquility, and the Magistrate thinks that there is sufficient ground for proceeding, the Magistrate can ask the person to show cause why they should not be ordered to execute a bond or bail bond for keeping the peace, for a period not exceeding one year.

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The Delhi Police said that it had produced the three before the Special Executive Magistrate, Delhi Cantonment, on October 11.

“A bail bond as surety bond of Rs 50,000 was filed for maintaining peace and good behaviour, for a period of one year, and they were released by the SEM court,” the Delhi police said.

On October 14, as Ranka, Das and other volunteers sought to enter Jantar Mantar, the police again took them into custody.

Two FIRs were filed against them – one under charges that include trespassing, violation of prohibitory orders, obstructing a public servant, and breach of a bond, under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and BNSS.

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The police cited the signed bail bond and claimed the FIRs show a breach of the bond.

Their lawyers argued that the two had not called for a protest or violated any law, but had only gone to Jantar Mantar, a public place, with volunteers, waving the national flag and raising the slogan ‘Bharat Mata Ki Jai’; so, they said, there was no breach of the bond.

How does the law view a breach of bond?

As per the format under Form Number 13 of the BNSS, a Bond to Keep the Peace, under section 126, says — ‘I hereby bind myself not to commit a breach of the peace, or do any act that may probably occasion a breach of the peace, during the said term or until the completion of the said inquiry’.

In case of default, the amount signed can be forfeited, the undertaking says.

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Section 126 of the BNSS is a preventive step where the magistrate gives a show-cause notice to the person, and a bond is signed pending inquiry. The magistrate must issue a mandatory order detailing the term, surety, and bond to the accused.

The next step involves an inquiry under Sections 135 and 136 to verify the veracity of the information that initially prompted the action.

Once the inquiry establishes the accuracy of the information, the Magistrate may pass the final order directing the person to execute a bail bond, with or without sureties, for keeping the peace or maintaining good behaviour, if the statutory requirements are satisfied.

The issue of breach of the bail bond, with provisions for arrest and detention, comes up only after the inquiry concludes under section 135.

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The inquiry remains pending in the case of Ranka and Das.

While there are provisions to keep the persons in detention pending inquiry, they were ordered to be released as per the Magistrate’s order on October 11.

The issue of the validity of Chapter IX dealing with public peace and the fundamental right under Article 19 (1) (b) to assemble peacefully, along with the clause of reasonable restrictions, has also been examined in court orders.

In Madhu Limaye vs Sub-Divisional Magistrate, while the court upheld the preventive powers in the Chapter, it warned against long-term preventive detentions pending inquiries. It also said that ‘public order’ includes the absence of acts ‘which are a danger to the security of the state’, but not acts which disturb only the serenity of others