CJP leaders likely to be arrested before October 10 Delhi protest: Saurav Das

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Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) co-convenor Saurav Das has claimed that he and other team members might be arrested ahead of the nation-wide protest on October 10 against the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) exercise and Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Gyanesh Kumar.
Writing on X, he said, “The government is planning on arresting me, Abhijeet (Dipke), Ashutosh (Ranka), Ratna (Singh) and other Cockroach Janta Party leaders.”
“If the government thinks that such dictatorial actions will work, then they are mistaken! The young generation has awakened. We appeal to everyone to continue fighting for our rights and future, with or without us. We have always been ready to face jail or worse. But this will be a big mistake. The young will not tolerate this,” he said.
“The protests must continue. People of India should ensure the biggest mobilisation starting October 10,” he added.
🚨URGENT NEWS🚨
The government is planning on arresting me, Abhijeet, Ashutosh, Ratna and other Cockroach Janta Party leaders.
If the government thinks that such dictatorial actions will work, then they are mistakened! The young generation has awakened. We appeal to everyone to continue fighting for our rights and future, with or without us. We have always been ready to face the jail or worse. But this will be a big mistake. The young will not tolerate this.
The protests must continue. People of India should ensure the biggest mobilisation starting October 10th.
@Cockroachisback
— Saurav Das (@SauravDassss) October 4, 2026
On his X account, CJP founder Dipke wrote, “…10 Oct ko poora desh aa raha hai…”
The CJP has called for protests at Delhi’s Jantar Mantar and across the country to press for its demand for the resignation of CEC Kumar.
On October 2, thousands had joined protests in Mumbai and Delhi to demand the resignation of CEC Kumar. While the CJP led the demonstration in Mumbai’s Shivaji Park, which went off peacefully, 550 people were detained in the national Capital as Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leaders, Left student outfits, and civil society members tried to make their way to Jantar Mantar.
The protests in Delhi have continued over the past two days by the All India Students’ Association (AISA).
Police have detained hundreds of protesters and registered three FIRs following clashes between the police and protesters during demonstrations that began on October 2.
The October 10 protest will be the CJP’s second major demonstration at Jantar Mantar after its July protest, during which members staged a sit-in for over a month demanding the resignation of then Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan over the NEET paper-leak issue.
On July 20, clashes between students and police in Delhi left more than 100 people injured on both sides.
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