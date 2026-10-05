CJP leaders likely to be arrested before October 10 Delhi protest: Saurav Das

CJP co-convenor Saurav Das (left) claimed the government is planning on arresting him, Abhijeet (Dipke), Ashutosh (Ranka), Ratna (Singh) and other Cockroach Janta Party leaders before October 10. (PTI File Photo)

Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) co-convenor Saurav Das has claimed that he and other team members might be arrested ahead of the nation-wide protest on October 10 against the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) exercise and Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Gyanesh Kumar.

Writing on X, he said, “The government is planning on arresting me, Abhijeet (Dipke), Ashutosh (Ranka), Ratna (Singh) and other Cockroach Janta Party leaders.”

“If the government thinks that such dictatorial actions will work, then they are mistaken! The young generation has awakened. We appeal to everyone to continue fighting for our rights and future, with or without us. We have always been ready to face jail or worse. But this will be a big mistake. The young will not tolerate this,” he said.