CJP leaders Abhijeet Dipke, Ranka and Saurav Das released from detention

Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) leaders Abhijeet Dipke, Saurav Das and Ashutosh Ranka were detained after landing in Delhi on Saturday ahead of the party’s proposed protest. (File Photo)

A Delhi court on Sunday ordered the release of Cockroach Janata Party leaders Abhijeet Dipke, Saurav Das and Ashutosh Ranka. The three leaders were detained by the Delhi Police after a high drama at Delhi airport on Saturday.

The CJP leaders were produced before the Executive Magistrate Court earlier in the day. Soon after the court order, the three leaders were freed from the Delhi Cantonment Police Station.