CJP Protest Live Updates: Abhijeet Dipke leaves for Delhi to attend protest at Jantar Mantar

CJP founder Abhijeet Dipke has left for Delhi. (ANI Photo)

CJP Protest Live Updates: Follow live updates on the CJP protest at Delhi’s Jantar Mantar against Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar, amid developments around the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls, the Election Commission row, protest preparations, police arrangements and reactions from political leaders and other prominent figures.

The national capital is set to witness the CJP protest at Jantar Mantar even as the Delhi Police Friday rejected CJP’s request to hold the protest, saying it had submitted its intimation letter on October 7, just three days before the planned protest.

Story continues below this ad Steps taken by police, MHA: Prohibitory orders under Section 163 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS) have been imposed across Central Delhi. The Delhi Police has directed liquor shops to remain closed and is coordinating with cab aggregators, including Ola and Uber, to regulate traffic towards Lutyens’ Delhi. MUST READ: Delhi Police’s 37-point dragnet to block CJP protests: In graphics Hotels, guest houses and other accommodation facilities in and around Central Delhi have also been instructed to suspend operations or restrict fresh bookings for a specified period, police said. All metro stations will remain closed from 9 pm on Friday until the situation returns to normal. Meanwhile, the Ministry of Home Affairs has placed 221 companies of the Central Armed Police Forces (CAPF), comprising around 23,000 personnel, at the disposal of the Delhi Police from October 8 to 12. CRPF companies are being mobilised from Jammu and Kashmir, West Bengal and Chhattisgarh. What the CJP has said: At the Freedom Park protest in Bengaluru held on Thursday, CJP founder Abhijeet Dipke had said, “Jantar Mantar belongs to the people of India; it does not belong to Union Home Minister Amit Shah. If Mumbai and Bengaluru can have peaceful protests, why is Amit Shah not allowing it in Delhi?” On Friday, Dipke posted a video across social media platforms over the crackdown on protestors trying to reach Delhi. Advising Prime Minister Narendra Modi to get his “BP checked”, Dipke asserted that despite all measures to stop protestors from reaching Delhi, they will reach the national capital and hold a protest. Live Updates Oct 10, 2026 07:08 AM IST Delhi on high alert, 45 Metro stations face restrictions Delhi is under heightened security ahead of the Cockroach Janta Party’s (CJP) proposed protest at Jantar Mantar, with around 25,000 police and paramilitary personnel deployed across the city. Entry and exit restrictions have been imposed at 45 Metro stations, while security has been tightened at railway stations, bus terminals and the capital’s borders. Delhi Police denied permission for the demonstration against Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar, citing inadequate notice and alleged violations during an earlier protest. Authorities are monitoring social media and taking precautionary measures to prevent unauthorised gatherings and maintain law and order. Oct 10, 2026 07:05 AM IST CJP founder Abhijeet Dipke leaves Mumbai for Jantar Mantar protest Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) founder Abhijeet Dipke left Mumbai’s Four Seasons Hotel for the airport on Saturday to attend a protest at Jantar Mantar in New Delhi. He is expected to reach the national capital by 10 am, a CJP functionary said. Oct 10, 2026 06:55 AM IST Protestors gear up for massive agitation as police turns Delhi into fortress The national capital is set to witness the CJP protest at Jantar Mantar even as the Delhi Police Friday rejected CJP’s request to hold the protest, saying it had submitted its intimation letter on October 7, just three days before the planned protest.

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