CJP Jantar Mantar Protest Live: 17 Metro Stations shut in Delhi as CJP pushes ahead with nationwide protests

Students participate at the protest led by Abhijeet Dipke at Jantar Mantar, at New Delhi on Thursday. (Express photo by Gajendra Yadav)

It was an action-packed night on Thursday as Prime Minister Narendra Modi released a video message assuring the student protestors that a tough new law was on its way. Prime Minister’s message came hours after he announced fast-track courts to punish those behind paper leaks. Activist Sonam Wangchuk, who was on a hunger strike for 26 days, ended his fast early Friday after MPs from both ruling and opposition blocs urged him to do so. The activist ended his fast at the Medanta Hospital in Gurugram in presence of Union Ministers JP Nadda and Jitendra Singh.

After Wangchuk announced the end of his hunger strike, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said in a social media post, “I urge Sonam ji to follow his daily routine as advised by the doctors and regain his weight as soon as possible.” “I pray to the Almighty that Sonam ji remains healthy,” he added.

Story continues below this ad Cockroach Janta Party founder Abhijeet Dipke said he was relieved that Wangchuk has ended his fast, but announced that the peaceful protest will continue until Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan resigns. Wangchuk has urged protesters to remain peaceful, saying he was pained by reports that “anti-social elements” were trying to provoke violence. 17 Metro Stations Closed Today Delhi Metro has announced that 17 stations in Central Delhi will remained closed over the ongoing protest. This comes after the DMRC had shut 16 Metro Stations since Wednesday. It announced shutting Jhandewalan station on Thursday evening. Nationwide Protest Today The Cockroach Janta Party has announced a nationwide protest on Friday against the alleged police brutality across the country. The CJP has also clarified that the peaceful protest will continue at Jantar Mantar. Live Updates Jul 24, 2026 07:56 AM IST CJP falls for a nationwide strike today against 'police brutality' The Cockroach Janta Party has called for a nationwide strike on Friday to "stand in solidarity with the victims of police brutality." The CJP's nationwide strike comes despite PM Modi's late-night video message assuring protestors of a strict legislation, which will be introduced in the Parliament next week. ‼️Nationwide Call For Peaceful Protest‼️ pic.twitter.com/D2jte841z2 — Cockroach is Back (@Cockroachisback) July 23, 2026

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