CJP calls fresh protest today; 30,000 police personnel to remain deployed

The fresh call for mobilisation comes amid uncertainty over the release of detained students, activists and CJP leaders. 

Written by: Sakshi Chand, Alok Singh, Sophiya Mathew
5 min readNew DelhiOct 11, 2026 03:46 AM IST
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With the CJP calling for another protest at Jantar Mantar at 10 am on Sunday, Delhi Police will maintain heightened security across the Capital following Saturday’s demonstrations and mass detentions. Around 30,000 police personnel, supported by 200 companies of paramilitary forces, will remain deployed, with barricades at Parliament Street and Jantar Mantar staying in place.

The fresh call for mobilisation comes amid uncertainty over the release of detained students, activists and CJP leaders.

CJP calls for protest

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Ajinkya Shinde, the CJP’s national organisation in-charge, announced the ‘Chalo Jantar Mantar’ protest in a post on X, urging supporters to assemble at 10 am on Sunday.

Also Read | liveDelhi CJP Protest News Live Updates: CJP to resume protest tomorrow, UN body tweets on Delhi detentions

“We had gone to Jantar Mantar demanding the resignation of Gyanesh Kumar, who snatched the voting rights of 12 crore voters. But this dictatorial government, led by Modi and Shah, detained all our leaders – Abhijeet Dipke, Ashutosh Ranka and Saurabh Das – as well as all student leaders and volunteers,” Shinde said.

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“They think that if they detain us today, we will retreat out of fear. This fear on the part of Modi and Shah shows that we have already won half the battle. This is the beginning of a new struggle. I want to tell Modi and Shah that we will break their arrogance just as we did before. We will not stop protesting until we secure Gyanesh Kumar’s resignation,” he added.

MUST READ: Cockroach Janta Party’s anti-Gyanesh Kumar protest in Delhi: Full coverage

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“Tomorrow at 10 am, we will march towards Jantar Mantar again. I appeal to everyone to turn up in large numbers. Wherever the Delhi Police stops you, make that place your Jantar Mantar,” he said.

According to a CJP statement, more than 15,000 people, including students, civil society members and political leaders, had faced detention and police action.

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Barricades to remain in place

Delhi Police said its deployment on Sunday would remain the same as on Saturday. “Measures involving Metro and train services could be taken depending on the situation,” an officer said.

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Sources in the police said personnel would continue monitoring sensitive locations across South, Central and New Delhi districts, including INA, Raj Ghat and Red Fort. The decision follows demonstrations at several locations on Saturday, including INA and Connaught Place. With Sunday likely to see further mobilisation, police are anticipating that protesters could again move towards Jantar Mantar, Connaught Place and other parts of Central Delhi.

“Police will review the situation by Sunday evening before deciding on the deployment required for Monday,” an officer said.

Also Read | Computer scientist, IT pro, former AAP: Meet Ajinkya Shinde, new CJP leader in-charge of October 10 protest

Student groups await detainees’ release

With several students and activists still awaiting release as of Saturday night, AISA and SFI leaders said they had not yet decided on their next course of action. However, the CJP-SFI-AISF alliance said it would issue a call for a protest in the coming days.

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N Sai Balaji, a key AISA activist and former JNUSU president, alleged that some of the organisation’s workers had been brutally beaten in detention and had not yet been released. Madhurima Kundu, another AISA activist, said the immediate focus remained on securing their release.

Also Read | India slams UN rights body for raising concern over mass detentions: 'Unwarranted interference'

Even by 9.30 pm, student activists and party workers were circulating SOS messages alleging that protesters were being assaulted in detention and lawyers were being denied access to them.

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Detainees held at multiple centres

Sources in the police said those detained had been kept at around 30 detention centres across the city.

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As of late Saturday, police had not released three CJP leaders or YouTuber Dhruv Rathee, and their locations had not been disclosed, sources said. Those detained could be released late Saturday night or by early Sunday morning, they added.

Developments concerning the detainees are expected to remain a factor in Sunday’s security assessment, sources further said.

 

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