CJP’s Abhijeet Dipke released on conditional bail, made to sign peace bond

Delhi Police had detained Dipke hours after they served him a notice, prohibiting him from holding the ‘Lehra Do Tiranga’ march at Connaught Place on Friday.

Written by: Sakshi Chand
3 min readDelhiUpdated: Oct 17, 2026 05:11 PM IST
CJP Founder Abhijeet Dipke release on bail, at Mandir Marg Police Station in New Delhi on Saturday. EXPRESS PHOTO BY PRAVEEN KHANNACJP Founder Abhijeet Dipke release on bail, at Mandir Marg Police Station in New Delhi on Saturday. (Express by Praveen Khanna)
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Cockroach Janta Party chief Abhijeet Dipke was released on conditional bail on Saturday after he signed a peace bond.

The Delhi Police had detained Dipke after they served him a notice prohibiting him from holding the ‘Lehra Do Tiranga’ march at Connaught Place on Friday, and he refused.

Wearing a white T-shirt with a photograph of Mahatma Gandhi, Dipke stepped out of the Karol Bagh house of Anish Gawande, spokesperson for the Nationalist Congress Party (Sharadchandra Pawar), around 4.50 pm. Five minutes later, he was picked up.

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“I am alone. Why are you stopping me?” he asked. He then took out the Tricolour and unfurled it before police personnel pushed him into a police van and took him away.

CJP, AISA alleged uncertainty

Earlier on Friday, the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) had alleged that the whereabouts of its founder Abhijeet Dipke remained unknown after his detention by Delhi Police. All India Students’ Association (AISA) had said its president Neha Bora had been traced to the RK Puram police station following hours of uncertainty over her location.

“Why is Delhi Police holding Neha until midnight in a police station? When will Neha be released? Why is a women student leader being put in a police station at midnight?” AISA wrote in a post on X.

“The Delhi Police has taken Abhijeet Dipke to an undisclosed location. We have lost contact with him. He is not being allowed to talk to lawyers,” the CJP had said in a post on X.

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“Abhijeet was just walking out of his home with a Tiranga in his hand! How can walking with a Tiranga be a crime?” the CJP further asked, adding that detentions would not deter people from joining the protests.

The CJP also wrote to Delhi Police inquiring about Dipke’s whereabouts.

In a letter addressed to Mandir Marg station house officer, CJP leader Rohan Deshpande said, “Since his detention, we have received no information regarding his present location or the police station or facility where he is being held. This lack of information is deeply concerning.”

He urged Delhi Police to immediately confirm Dipke’s present whereabouts, the legal provisions invoked and the grounds communicated for his preventive detention.

© The Indian Express Pvt Ltd
Sakshi Chand
Sakshi Chand
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Sakshi Chand is an Assistant Editor at The Indian Express, based in New Delhi. With over a decade of experience in investigative journalism, she is a leading voice on crime, the prison system, and institutional governance in the National Capital. Professional Background Specialization: Her reporting focus includes high-stakes crime, national security, prison reforms, and traffic governance. Key Coverage: She has been on the frontlines of major events such as the 2G spectrum case, the 2020 North-East Delhi riots, and communal clashes across Uttar Pradesh (Kasganj, Aligarh). Earlier Career: Before joining The Indian Express, she was a reporter for The Times of India. Personal Interests: Outside of her career in journalism, Sakshi is a National-level basketball player and coach, bringing a unique sporting discipline to her professional life. Major Recent Coverage (Late 2025) Her reporting in the latter half of 2025 has been dominated by a major terror investigation and administrative accountability: 1. The Red Fort Blast Investigation Throughout November and December 2025, Sakshi led the coverage of a car explosion near Delhi's Red Fort: Forensic Breakthroughs: She reported on the use of TATP and ammonium nitrate in the IED and identified the shops where raw materials were sourced (Nov 14-16, 2025). The "i20 Route": She meticulously tracked the journey of the vehicle used in the blast, tracing it to a Pulwama-based resident who entered Delhi via the Badarpur toll plaza (Nov 12, 2025). Victim Support: She recently reported on the Delhi Police providing a list of damaged vehicle owners to the Finance Ministry to expedite insurance claims for those caught in the blast (Dec 4, 2025). 2. Crime & Police Accountability "Crackdown on Extortion Gangs": In December 2025, she reported on a syndicate that was blackmailing traffic cops. Following five arrests, the Special CP directed officers to report all such attempts (Dec 12, 2025). "Corruption in the Ranks": She covered the arrest of five Delhi Police personnel by the Vigilance branch following a wave of public complaints (May 19, 2025). Cold Cases & International Murders: She has extensively tracked the case of a man who allegedly killed his wife in London and fled to India, reporting on his "Proclaimed Offender" status and the denial of his anticipatory bail (May 2025). 3. Governance & Public Policy "13,000 Homes for 90,000 Cops": A data-driven feature on why the majority of Delhi Police personnel are forced to live on rent despite the city's housing projects (May 4, 2025). Traffic Decongestion: Using her interest in urban logistics, she detailed how the Traffic Police eased congestion on Vikas Marg by switching off signals and creating U-turns (April 2, 2025). Signature Style Sakshi Chand is known for a data-driven and investigative approach. She frequently uses forensic reports, CCTV analysis, and administrative data to go beyond the "official version" of a crime story. Her work in prison reporting is particularly noted for highlighting the legal and humanitarian conditions of foreign detention centers and local jails. ... Read More

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