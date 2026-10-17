CJP’s Abhijeet Dipke released on conditional bail, made to sign peace bond

Cockroach Janta Party chief Abhijeet Dipke was released on conditional bail on Saturday after he signed a peace bond.

The Delhi Police had detained Dipke after they served him a notice prohibiting him from holding the ‘Lehra Do Tiranga’ march at Connaught Place on Friday, and he refused.

Wearing a white T-shirt with a photograph of Mahatma Gandhi, Dipke stepped out of the Karol Bagh house of Anish Gawande, spokesperson for the Nationalist Congress Party (Sharadchandra Pawar), around 4.50 pm. Five minutes later, he was picked up.

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“I am alone. Why are you stopping me?” he asked. He then took out the Tricolour and unfurled it before police personnel pushed him into a police van and took him away.