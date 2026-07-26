Jantar Mantar Protest Live Updates: Abhijeet Dipke thanks supporters for victory in their ‘first campaign’ in fresh video

Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) Spokespersons Saurav Das and Ashutosh Ranka address supporters after Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan resigned and took responsibility for the NEET paper leak, at Jantar Mantar in New Delhi. (PTI Photo)

Cockroach Janta Party founder Abhijeet Dipke shared a video on Sunday expressing his gratitude towards supporters which eventually led to the victory in their ‘first campaign.’ Protestors at Jantar Mantar have withdrawn and clearance work is underway as the Cockroach Janta Party called off its 36-days long protest after Dharmendra Pradhan resigned as the Union Education Minister on Saturday, July 25. Prahlad Joshi has been given the additional charge of Union Education Minister with his existing portfolio of Consumers Affairs Minister.

CJP says ‘youth are watching’: The Cockroach Janta Party announced to withdraw from Jantar Mantar in ‘good faith’ after Dharmendra Pradhan’s resignation. CJP’s Chief Spokesperson Saurav Das on Saturday, said that with the understanding that the agreed-upon terms will be executed within the agreed-upon timelines, we will withdraw in good faith. The CJP said that the Central government has agreed to provide suitable compensation to the families of the NEET aspirants who died by suicide and assured to withdraw the FIRs lodged against protesters anywhere in India after the third round of talks with Union Ministers JP Nadda and Jitendra Singh. CJP’s spokesperson Saurav Das also stressed on implementing the five-point reform charter submitted by them saying that the ‘youth are watching.’ He said that they will meet Prahlad Joshi next month.

Story continues below this ad Sonam Wangchuk stressed for reforms in education: Activist Sonam Wangchuk, who joined the protest and continued fasting for 25-days, welcomed the decision of the Union government. He said that Dharmendra Pradhan’s resignation is a victory but accountability must be followed by reforms in education. Former BJP National President Murli Manohr Joshi congratulated the youth for their peaceful movement and said it’s better late than never. Senior Congress leader Shashi Tharoor that Pradhan’s resignation is an acknowledgement that accountability cannot be evaded indefinitely. Live Updates Jul 26, 2026 08:30 AM IST CJP founder Abhijeet Dipke thanks supporters for support Cockroach Janta Party founder Abhijeet Dipke shared a video on Sunday, a day after Dharmendra Pradhan’s resignation. He said that he could finally sleep peacefully after a long struggle and thanked protestors who came in support of the movement. He thanked critics for suggestions that eventually led to the victory of the ‘first’ campaign of the Cockroach Janta Party. CJP Founder @abhijeet_dipke releases a video thanking everyone who made the huge victory of the youth possible.



He also thanks all critics for helping him improve, and eventually deliver on the promise of the Cockroach Janta Party’s first campaign. #anewday pic.twitter.com/1JQNozymLo — Cockroach is Back (@Cockroachisback) July 26, 2026 https://platform.x.com/widgets.js

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