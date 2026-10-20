CJP moves Delhi High Court against detention of two leaders, seeks urgent hearing

The Cockroach Janta Party has moved the Delhi High Court challenging an order dated October 19 by a Special Executive Magistrate (SEM) extending the preventive detention of party leaders Saurav Das and Ashutosh Ranka. The party has sought an urgent hearing, including a possible night hearing, alleging violations of their fundamental right to liberty under Article 21 of the Constitution.

In its writ petition, the party has challenged what it described as arbitrary executive action and procedural violations in the continued detention of the two leaders, who are lodged in Tihar Jail. It has urged the Chief Justice of the Delhi High Court to take up the matter urgently and direct their release.

According to the party, Das and Ranka were first detained on October 10 upon their arrival at Delhi Airport. They were subsequently detained again on October 13 for allegedly carrying the national flag at Jantar Mantar. On October 14, the SEM remanded them to judicial custody without specifying the duration or amount of the bond, the petition claims.

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The party has alleged that despite its counsel submitting bank-verified sureties, along with fixed deposit receipts (FDRs), on October 16 and 19, the SEM rejected them on what it termed “trivial pretexts”. These included discrepancies in photographs and the assertion that the authorities had “no control” over the detainees, according to the petition. The party also claimed that two additional sureties were present with valid bonds and FDRs but were not considered.

The petition has cited the Delhi High Court’s ruling in Aldanish Rein vs State of NCT of Delhi, arguing that detainees should be released on personal bonds while verification of sureties is pending.

It has also challenged the extension of custody under Section 135(3) of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS), alleging that the SEM relied on police applications without registration of an FIR, allegations of any fresh offence or evidence of an imminent threat to public order. The party has argued that the order was passed mechanically and runs contrary to established Supreme Court jurisprudence on preventive action.

In a statement, Cockroach Janta Party legal head Ratna Singh said there was no justification for keeping the two leaders in custody for seven consecutive days.

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“The grounds provided by the SEM are completely bizarre, absurd, and mechanically adopted from police applications,” Singh said, alleging that the continued detention infringed upon the fundamental rights of the two leaders.

“The fundamental rights of these two individuals are being blatantly infringed upon. Natural justice is something we all stand for, yet it is being completely ignored,” she said, adding that the party had approached the High Court to secure their immediate release.

The party said it would continue to raise issues concerning civil liberties, institutional integrity and electoral accountability through peaceful means.

The allegations in the petition could not be independently verified. The filing of the petition does not, by itself, establish that the detention orders are unlawful.

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