Ajinkya Shinde to lead protests after Dipke, top leaders detention. Who is Ajinkya Shinde?

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Following the detention of CJP chief Abhijeet Dipke, Saurav Das and Ashutosh Ranka, the party’s national organisation in-charge, Ajinkya Shinde, will lead its further protests in the national capital.
Dipke, Das and Ranka were detained inside their flight shortly after it landed at the Indira Gandhi International (IGI) Airport on Saturday morning. A team of Delhi Police personnel took the trio away from the airport to an undisclosed location. Police sources said all three were being kept separately.
In a 20-second mobile phone video purportedly released by Dipke while in detention, he stated that he, Das and Ranka had been arrested and that “from now onwards, Ajinkya will lead the movement.” Sources said the video was apparently pre-recorded. The party’s response on the matter was awaited.
A resident of Alibaug in Maharashtra, Shinde is a former Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) worker who campaigned for the party during the 2016 Goa elections and later worked for it in Maharashtra.
He also quit a high-paying job in the IT sector before joining the AAP following the anti-corruption movement.
A computer science graduate, Shinde worked for a Pune-based IT company for several years.
He has been associated with the CJP since its formation and participated in protests in Delhi against the NEET examination paper leak in June and July. He has since become a member of the party’s core team and currently serves as its national organisation in-charge.
The CJP has called for a protest at Jantar Mantar on October 10 against the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) and Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar.
More than 2,000 people have reportedly been detained in central Delhi since morning while attempting to march towards Jantar Mantar.
Delhi Police said that prohibitory orders under Section 163 had been imposed in central Delhi and that permission had not been granted for protests anywhere in the area.
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