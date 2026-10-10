Ajinkya Shinde to lead protests after Dipke, top leaders detention. Who is Ajinkya Shinde?

A resident of Alibaug in Maharashtra, Shinde is a former Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) worker who campaigned for the party during the 2016 Goa elections and later worked for it in Maharashtra. (Instagram/ Ajinkya Shinde)

Following the detention of CJP chief Abhijeet Dipke, Saurav Das and Ashutosh Ranka, the party’s national organisation in-charge, Ajinkya Shinde, will lead its further protests in the national capital.

Dipke, Das and Ranka were detained inside their flight shortly after it landed at the Indira Gandhi International (IGI) Airport on Saturday morning. A team of Delhi Police personnel took the trio away from the airport to an undisclosed location. Police sources said all three were being kept separately.

In a 20-second mobile phone video purportedly released by Dipke while in detention, he stated that he, Das and Ranka had been arrested and that “from now onwards, Ajinkya will lead the movement.” Sources said the video was apparently pre-recorded. The party’s response on the matter was awaited.